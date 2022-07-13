It’s really too bad that President Biden has absolutely no regard for the people who live in the Middle East; he’s just concerned with what the Middle East can do for Americans [“Why I’m going to Saudi Arabia,” Sunday Opinion, July 10]. This has been the same old colonial and neocolonial story of exploiting these countries for resources — oil, water routes — and ignoring their desire for freedom, liberty and a just society. If the United States has to suffer autocratic regimes to line up its ducks in a row, then so be it.