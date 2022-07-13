It’s really too bad that President Biden has absolutely no regard for the people who live in the Middle East; he’s just concerned with what the Middle East can do for Americans [“Why I’m going to Saudi Arabia,” Sunday Opinion, July 10]. This has been the same old colonial and neocolonial story of exploiting these countries for resources — oil, water routes — and ignoring their desire for freedom, liberty and a just society. If the United States has to suffer autocratic regimes to line up its ducks in a row, then so be it.
Mr. Biden hasn’t done anything for the Middle East and northern Africa. Syria, Yemen and Libya remain basket cases. Tunisia and Sudan have rolled back their fragile democracies without even a mild complaint from Washington. The Gulf states and Egypt are embroiled in very brutal strong-arm autocracies in which human rights, supposedly the hallmark of Mr. Biden’s foreign policy, are nonexistent. Israel is increasingly right-wing. Mr. Biden’s tepid offerings to a corrupt Palestinian leadership are downright pathetic.
Mr. Biden has done nothing to depressurize the region. The pandemic, inflation and soaring food prices are turning the region into a tinderbox just ready for explosion.
After invading and destabilizing Iraq, after supplying bombs that utterly destroyed Yemen, after arming a mix of militias in Syria that left the country in ruins, and after supporting the authoritarianism of Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan and the Gulf states, this presidential trip is, in essence, just continuing the harsh, inhumane policies of previous administrations.
J.F. Toth, Watertown, Mass.