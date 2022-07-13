Geoffrey A. Fowler’s July 10 Business column, “ Don’t be evil, Google. Delete the data that endangers women. ,” noted that our search data could be used to precipitate antiabortion criminal proceedings in state courts. But wait — it gets worse. If we made Google searches relating to “abortion” or “pregnancy test,” and anyone deletes (or conspires to delete) that data, would that also be a crime?

(1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both. Long live, big brother.