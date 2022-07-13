Geoffrey A. Fowler’s July 10 Business column, “Don’t be evil, Google. Delete the data that endangers women.,” noted that our search data could be used to precipitate antiabortion criminal proceedings in state courts. But wait — it gets worse. If we made Google searches relating to “abortion” or “pregnancy test,” and anyone deletes (or conspires to delete) that data, would that also be a crime?
Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 1512, provides, in part:
(c) Whoever corruptly —
(1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both. Long live, big brother.
Richard A. Golden, Burke