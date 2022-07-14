Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden issued an executive order to protect reproductive health care last week. This week, the Justice Department announced the establishment of a reproductive rights task force. Among the choice words in either effort are “monitor,” “evaluate,” “identify,” “ensure” and “protect” — as in access to reproductive health care. Noticeably absent is a specific proposal raised by pro-abortion forces in recent weeks: to build abortion clinics on federal land.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was the first person I saw to suggest this seemingly simple measure. But something bugged me about this novel idea. If it was so simple, why wouldn’t the Biden administration just do it? Short answer: It’s complicated and puts the lives of real people needlessly at risk.

It’s complicated, because the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn the 49-year-old constitutional right to an abortion did not clarify the law so much as introduce new legal uncertainties. And building abortion clinics on federal land in states with restrictions or outright bans raises myriad questions.

First, because of the Hyde Amendment, federal money cannot be spent to facilitate abortion services, except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the pregnant person. But what if the feds leased land or facilities to abortion providers?

Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, told me that’s technically okay. “Leasing federal land to someone else isn’t spending money; it’s making it. So there’s no Hyde Amendment problem with this particular idea,” he said. But University of Michigan law professor Leah Litman cautioned, “If the federal government did that, however, it would likely be sued.”

Still, the real problem is not the Hyde Amendment. It’s the Assimilative Crimes Act. In plain language, Vladeck said, this 1948 statute “says that the federal government can prosecute state crimes committed on federal property within that state if there is no federal law authorizing such activity.”

What that means is that prosecution would be at the discretion of the federal government. That alone for me is the biggest reason not to attempt this well-meaning idea. There is no way Democratic President Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland would seek such prosecutions. But, Litman warns, “a future Republican administration might.” Imagine a President Greg Abbott in 2025, acting within the five-year statute of limitations.

Meanwhile, even if a facility successfully opened before the advent of an unfavorable presidential administration, there would be serious questions about the criminal liability that patients and providers could face. Could providers be prosecuted for violating state law before and/or after an abortion is performed? What criminal liability faces the patient before and/or after they arrive or leave the facility?

All this, plus the threat of future federal prosecutions, makes putting abortion clinics on federal land a risk too high to take. While I understand the desire to take bold action now and worry about the legal challenges later, we can’t forget the real lives affected by these actions. Again, none of this would help people facing unwanted pregnancies this year; patients don’t have years to wait to get the care they need. The chilling effect on doctors and other providers could deny care to countless others.

Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, is pursuing another idea. Borrowing a strategy used by an earlier organization, Women on Waves, in Europe and beyond, Autry has started a nonprofit that is raising money to float a ship in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico to provide abortion and other reproductive health-care services. As Autry told The Post, it’s “an option for patients who don’t have other options.” With the exception of Florida (for now), all of the states on the Gulf Coast ban or severely restrict abortions.

Vladeck and Litman told me that the floating clinic would avoid the Assimilative Crimes Act. This and pledges by Democratic big-city prosecutors in red states not to file charges against patients and medical workers are impressive work-arounds, but danger lurks on the horizon.

Antiabortion activists and Republican lawmakers have been gearing up for a nationwide ban since before Roe was overturned. Asked during an interview more than a month before the court decision was handed down whether a national ban on abortion was possible, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, “Yeah, it’s possible.”

Yeah, it’s possible — if Republicans regain unified control of Washington by retaking the House and Senate in November and then the White House in 2024. If that happens, Autry’s ship would be sunk. All the efforts by the Biden administration to safeguard access to reproductive health care would stop. And access to a safe, legal abortion anywhere in the United States would likely end.

