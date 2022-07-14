Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden last week channeled the horror that many felt regarding the news of a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who was forced to go out of state to obtain an abortion. "Imagine being that little girl,” he said, decrying the suggestion from antiabortion zealots that she should be forced to give birth to her rapist’s child. “I can’t think of anything as much more extreme.”

Well, now, we have something even more extreme: Right-wing Ohio politicians accusing the child of making a false allegation to get an abortion. Think about that. They thought a 10-year-old was simply promiscuous and looking for an excuse to end her pregnancy? The mind reels.

The Columbus Dispatch reports, “Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appeared on Fox News this week, casting doubt on the veracity of Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s account that a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim needed to travel to Indiana for an abortion.” Yost repeated the accusation during an interview with USA Today: “Every day that goes by, the more likely that this is a fabrication. I know the cops and prosecutors in this state. . . . And shame on the Indianapolis paper that ran this thing on a single source who has an obvious axe to grind.”

Advertisement

The shame was his. After the alleged rapist was arrested on Tuesday, I reached out to Yost’s office to see if he would apologize for his comments. He did not respond.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

Yost wasn’t alone in casting aspersions on the victim’s account. The Dispatch reported:

Rep. Jim Jordan ... also cast doubt on the veracity of the story this week and shared an article about Yost’s comments that no evidence had been found. “Another lie,” he tweeted. “Anyone surprised?” After news of the arrest broke, Jordan tweeted that the man charged “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

No response from his office either.

As a preliminary matter, it is grossly inappropriate — and arguably a violation of prosecutors’ code of ethics — to publicly (and with zero basis) demean a victim’s account. The American Bar Association rules state: “The prosecutor should not make, cause to be made, or authorize or condone the making of, a public statement that the prosecutor knows or reasonably should know will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing a criminal proceeding or heightening public condemnation of the accused.”

In the case of sexual violence, Yost’s conduct is especially egregious given the aversion that many victims already feel about going to law enforcement. And in the case of a child, it is nothing short of barbaric. Yost’s remarks could encourage abusers to tell their victims, “No one’s going to believe you.”

Advertisement

Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade tells me: “This is the new world we live in. To get an abortion under a rape exception to the law, a victim must prove there was a rape, and must do so more quickly than a pregnancy will permit.” She continues, “Instead of diligently investigating the rape, a Republican official is incentivized to signal to his supporters that he cares more about preventing the abortion than prosecuting the rapist. Rape victims will be twice victimized.”

The rape victim in Ohio was put in this position because the state’s GOP legislature passed a six-week abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest, and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed it. While DeWine did not insult the victim upon learning of the case, his statement gave no indication that he understood the law he signed was responsible for the victim’s extended trauma. “This is a horrible, horrible tragedy for a 10-year-old to be assaulted, for a 10-year-old to be raped,” DeWine said on July 6. “As a father and as a grandfather, it’s just gut-wrenching to even think about it.”

Not gut-wrenching enough, however, to spare her the delay and ordeal of out-of-state travel to terminate the pregnancy.

Advertisement

The entire episode should underscore the forced-birth cohort’s monstrous dehumanization of women. They do not trust women, their families, doctors or clergy to make decisions that involve serious risks of mental and emotional harm. These politicians would deny women and girls the autonomy to make life decisions that will have life-changing consequences for them and their families. Even worse, too many politicians fail to demonstrate any respect for victims who report sexual assault.

If there were ever an advertisement against allowing politicians to override intimate health decisions of women and girls, this is it. Do Ohioans really want to sign over control of their lives to the likes of Yost, DeWine and Jordan? The voters can answer that question in November.

GiftOutline Gift Article