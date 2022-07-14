Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Indianapolis Star published a story two weeks ago about a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who traveled to Indiana for an abortion, it was inevitable that it would get national attention. The story rocketed around social media, and President Biden cited it as evidence of harm done by the rush to restrict abortion in Republican states such as Ohio after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

As it spread, the conservative media swung into action to tell their audiences something different: This story simply must be a lie, a fabrication, a hoax. You know how those liberals are.

In fact, the story is true. Police in Columbus have now arrested and charged a man with the crime.

This is a perfect case study of how conservative media operate and the function they serve for their audiences, sometimes filling their heads with nonsense and sometimes affixing blinders so that inconvenient facts can be denied.

Let’s note that there was never any real reason to doubt the veracity of the story. It was reported by a reputable journalist at a reputable newspaper, with an on-the-record quote from the Indiana doctor who treated the victim. That victim’s name wasn’t released, nor were the details of the crime. But that’s precisely because of important privacy rules that protect victims. You’d have to be incredibly dishonest to trumpet that absence of detail as evidence of a hoax.

Yet that’s exactly what the conservative media did. The Wall Street Journal editorial page featured an editorial titled “An Abortion Story Too Good to Confirm,” in which the editorial board claimed “there’s no evidence the girl exists” and concluded that it was “an unlikely story from a biased source.”

Fox News launched a concerted push across multiple programs to discredit the story. A host on “Outnumbered” called it “fake.” Another said the Indianapolis Star was guilty of “misreporting” or “disinformation potentially.” Tucker Carlson told his viewers, “It turned out the story is not true.”

Dave Yost, the Republican attorney general of Ohio, embarked on a media tour to cast doubt on the story, saying there was “not a whisper” of evidence it occurred. He added that it was “more likely that this is a fabrication.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted a link to a story quoting Yost, adding, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” (He has now deleted the tweet.) South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem tweeted, “Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with.”

The Journal editorial page has published a laughably weak correction, in which the board wrote, “We wondered Tuesday about the case” — they wondered — and said stories like this ought to be “readily confirmed.” You see, it was the liberals’ fault in the first place.

It’s important to remember that many who raised these doubts believe that if a 10-year-old girl is raped and becomes pregnant, she should be forced to carry her rapist’s baby to term. To them, a story like that might be unfortunate, but it shouldn’t weigh against the bans they’re promoting.

Given that fact, one might ask why conservatives didn’t ignore this case altogether. The reason is that they understand the power of dramatic personal stories to affect public debates. That’s how conservative outlets work, by finding vivid individual stories that weave a larger picture of the world they’re portraying. The left-wing professor who indoctrinated students, the terrible crime committed by an undocumented immigrant, the “welfare queen” milking the system — all make a political assertion concrete and emotionally weighted.

Of course, that’s how most news media work, and liberals use individual human stories to make their claims, too. Before the story emerged of the girl from Ohio, Democrats were warning of exactly this kind of case, that outlawing abortion would mean victims, including very young victims, would have to carry rapists’ babies to term.

If that’s the argument you’re making, the younger the hypothetical victim you posit, the more dreadful the story is. Here was a case where it wasn’t hypothetical. It was real — which is why it was so useful for Democrats and so threatening to Republicans.

Conservatives handled that threat by claiming the whole thing was made up. They knew that if they hit that assertion often enough, eventually when their audiences hear “10-year-old forced to carry rapist’s baby,” rather than saying, “How awful — maybe there should be some exceptions in these laws,” their audiences will say, “That’s just more left-wing propaganda. Those stories are made up.”

When the conservative media took that approach after the story broke, they knew full well that in the end they might turn out to be right or wrong about it. But clearly they didn’t really care. They can accomplish their goal either way, because they’ve trained their audiences to live in a world where there is no such thing as an objective fact. There are the things our side says, which are “true,” and the things everyone else says, which are presumed to be lies.

Just as a majority of Republicans believe Donald Trump won the 2020 election, if a few months from now you poll whether a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio traveled to Indiana for an abortion, most Republicans will say it never happened and liberals made it up.

That way they don’t have to question the consequences of their position on abortion. As a bonus, their beliefs about the liberal media are reinforced.

And the truth? Who cares about that?

