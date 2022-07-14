I was dismayed to find false claims from the Daughters of the American Revolution. I must clarify one misconception in particular. My mother, Lena Santos Ferguson, a private, unassuming woman, spent four agonizing years of the 1980s in the spotlight as she fought for acceptance to the DAR.

Eventually, as part of a settlement, she was given, in addition to her membership, oversight of two scholarships reserved for D.C. students. For 20 years, every spring when the applications poured in, she painstakingly selected the recipients. As her health began to deteriorate, I stepped in to help and eventually took over after she died.

In 2005, I asked the DAR to name these scholarships in honor of my mother. I was ignored. Imagine my surprise when I read the DAR is now claiming that two scholarships are awarded in her name every year. This is not true. There are no DAR Lena Santos Ferguson Scholarships. Is it part of my mother’s legacy to be denied even this? Is it necessary to force the DAR to do what it says it has already done?