Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you should take Donald Trump seriously but not literally, how should you take Elon Musk? Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The richest man in the world and the man who’d like you to think he’s the richest man in the world have engaged in recent days in a public spat. The tussle comes at what seems like a surprising time. After all, these last few months have been a study in how much these men have in common.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO tweeted on Monday that the former president should “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset” — though, he assured us, he doesn’t hate the guy. Trump later replied on his proprietary social media site with a photo of him and Musk smiling together in the Oval Office, during friendlier days. When the entrepreneur came to him asking for money for projects including “rocketships to nowhere,” he wrote, “I could have said ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it.”

Advertisement

Ouch. To be to fair to Musk, Trump started it, by referring to his now-foe at a rally as “another bull---t artist.”

If it takes one to know one, the inventor of Trump Steaks knows best of all.

Musk has, to his credit, actually built things other than skyscrapers with his name on them. His rocketships are not going nowhere; they have gone already to the International Space Station, they will go soon to the moon and they might go someday to Mars. His cars don’t really drive themselves yet, but they do drive — without using any gas.

There has always been a touch of bluster to Musk’s business: Yeah, right, you’ve managed to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence to cure paralysis. Yet, generally, he has not only dreamed big but also spent his waking hours making stuff happen.

Except, that is, for the hours he spends playing provocateur on Twitter.

Advertisement

This is where the similarities begin. Trump is exiled from the platform now, but that’s precisely because by the end of his time there, he was too much of a power user — or a power abuser. His favorite activity besides issuing presidential proclamations in fewer than 280 characters was name-calling: “low-lifes,” “dopes,” “dogs,” “drunk/drugged-up losers.”

Musk replaces the boomer sensibility Trump brought to the service with the spirit of a red-pilled, 4chan-addled teenager. He likes memes that don’t look as though your deranged uncle made them on Microsoft Paint, and he has keen knowledge of the art of the troll.

Yet the impulse to demean, and to summon tens of millions of frenzied followers to add injury to his every insult, mirrors the one-time commander in chief’s instinct. “Pedo guy,” Musk once called a cave diver who helped rescue a trapped team of young soccer players in Thailand. And Musk, too, makes real-world mischief with his online missives. Remember when he said he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, and with those words (and weed joke) moved markets?

Advertisement

These Trumpian tendencies have always been present in Musk, but they’ve reached their apotheosis this year. His self-documented rightward drift isn’t even the point, though that is something else he shares with the flip-flopping non-ideologue who now has the GOP in thrall. The point is his attempt to purchase Twitter. Or, now, his attempt not to purchase it.

This effort not merely to stand at the center of what he calls the country’s town square but to dominate it smacks of the MAGA cause. After all, at its heart is the view that Twitter is broken, and that he alone can fix it.

This was the case at the start, when he actually wanted to take over the company: Everything the platform did to improve safety, or prevent exploitation, or root out hate and harassment, Musk repackaged as an affront to free speech. And it’s even more the case now, when he wants to wriggle out of taking over the company: Twitter, he insists, is swarming with artificial accounts to an extent that should free him from his commitment. (Not that he couldn’t solve that problem, too, if he wanted.)

Advertisement

Maybe Musk really believes that liberal bias has squelched expression on a service central to the national discourse, or that Twitter is so bot-ridden that real conversations can’t occur. Maybe he’s being disingenuous — spinning his own big lie, or a bunch of small lies put together. The result, in any case, is the same.

Elon Musk said he hoped to acquire Twitter because Twitter is a mess, just like Donald Trump hoped to acquire America because America was a mess. And, at the same time, Musk has made Twitter much, much messier: treating distrust as fuel for his campaign to lead Twitter, or, depending on the day, to lose it.

No wonder Musk doesn’t hate the guy. He is the guy. And if you’re wondering why two people so similar to each other have plunged into so nasty a fight, you’re not asking a question — you’re answering it.

GiftOutline Gift Article