For several decades, Republican and Democratic administrations alike have instructed U.S. deportation agents to prioritize some illegal immigrants over others. Felons, drug traffickers, national security threats and violent gang members have generally topped the list for removal from the country. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Setting such priorities has been a constant — a fact that seems to have eluded a federal judge in Texas, who last month tore up the Biden administration’s approach. A federal appeals court in Ohio disagreed, ruling this month that the administration’s policy is broadly in line with past practice and grounded in legal precedent. But for now, the Texas judge’s ruling remains in force and deportation agents have no guiding rules beyond a vague instruction to focus on “the greatest threats,” whatever that means. The Supreme Court might ultimately decide.

It is unrealistic, as well as bad policy, for the government to take a helter-skelter approach to expelling unauthorized migrants. In addition to so-called bad guys, that cohort now includes millions whose spouses and children are U.S. citizens, as well as many who have mortgages, own businesses and support families. Most have never been charged with a crime. Few Americans want to see deportation agents sweep up soccer moms as readily as rapists.

The Trump administration took a notoriously hard line on illegal immigration, but it, too, prioritized certain immigrants for deportation, especially felons, gang members and drug traffickers. Those priorities, like those of other administrations, faced no serious legal challenges given the well-established principle that the federal government, whose resources are finite, has broad discretion in determining how to enforce immigration law. But Republican state attorneys general, in line with a party playbook that wields illegal immigration as an electoral cudgel against Democrats, have determined that the Biden administration’s deportation guidance is somehow beyond the pale.

Actually, that guidance, issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last fall, represents a modest attempt to provide a framework for deportation authorities in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It is, explicitly, not an ironclad rule for agency personnel, who remain free to use what is known as prosecutorial discretion, as previous administrations have done. Mr. Mayorkas’s memo prioritizes migrants for deportation who pose a threat to national security, border security and public safety, including those convicted of aggravated felonies. It offers further advice that deportation decisions should be determined by “an assessment of the individual and the totality of the facts and circumstances.”

That’s an admittedly squishy standard, though not as squishy as the one now in place. But it also seems like common sense. While some immigrant advocates feared it left too much wiggle room for agents to deport migrants, in fact deportations have declined — a data point the GOP attorneys general cited in arguing that the administration is not enforcing the law. Yet deportations also declined sharply under the Trump administration compared to the Obama administration, with nary a peep from Republican attorneys general.

In fact, the Biden administration has expelled about 1.5 million unauthorized migrants, a staggering number, without even the benefit of deportation proceedings in court — a policy it has executed under a still-applicable public health order prompted by the pandemic. Its discretion in setting deportation priorities is in keeping with preceding administrations — and deserves restraint from judges asked to flyspeck it, not interference.

