There are two ways for liberals to handle the Supreme Court’s conservative majority. They can stay the course, not pull any punches, and try to rally a political backlash against the court whenever they are defeated. Or they can adopt a more moderate constitutional position, and focus on persuading two conservative justices who can limit the originalist legal advance in particular cases.

In last term’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case, liberals took the first route. That seems to have undermined Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s effort to win the support of one more justice for his compromise outcome — upholding Mississippi’s abortion restriction without overturning Roe v. Wade. Liberals may be poised to make the same mistake in a high-profile elections case the coming term, with similar consequences.

In Dobbs, the five-justice conservative majority pointed out that Roberts could not identify “any of the more than 130 amicus briefs filed in this case that advocated” his middle-ground approach. The legal and activist community was divided between liberals insisting the court say Roe was right and conservatives insisting the court say Roe was wrong, and the majority chose the latter.

Perhaps a push by liberal litigants and their supporters to flesh out a halfway resolution in Dobbs would not have changed the outcome. But the case still highlights the risks of unyielding liberalism before a Supreme Court where justices appointed by Democratic presidents fill just three seats of nine.

That brings us back to the coming term. A case out of North Carolina, Moore v. Harper, asks the justices to interpret the clause of the Constitution that says the rules for elections “shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature.” The idea that state legislatures have constitutional authority over election law is known as “independent state legislature theory.”

That might not seem like an ideologically charged issue, but it is. During the 2020 elections, Republicans bristled as state courts and executive-branch officials went beyond legislatures in altering election rules in response to the pandemic. One example was the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s September extension of the state ballot deadline. Meanwhile, Democrats fear that Republican legislatures want to suppress votes, and reasonably believe that they should be checked by other branches of state government.

The case is therefore being portrayed as another high court ideological showdown that will boost the fortunes of one party or the other. North Carolina Republicans take the dubious position that outside the federal government, state legislatures alone can regulate elections, and that other state authorities have essentially no role.

But liberals are herding themselves into a dubious position of their own — that the Constitution’s reference to the state “legislature” is meaningless. They argue that because state constitutions created state legislatures, other state constitutional officers can also set election rules.

This at least seems to be the emerging liberal-legal consensus. One Harvard law professor recently called independent state legislature theory, or ISL, “debunked” in the Los Angeles Times, and other academics deemed it “unsupportable” in these pages. A paper in the University of Chicago’s Supreme Court Review refers to the “independent-state-legislature notion and related rubbish.”

There’s one problem: Most justices on the Supreme Court may disagree. Five of the court’s conservatives have joined opinions that credit state legislatures’ constitutional responsibility for election law. Only the newest conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, has no record on the issue.

If this court is presented with a binary choice on ISL next term, a majority could endorse it — just as it rejected Roe when given a binary choice last term. Yet legal liberals seem uninterested in putting forward an intermediate constitutional theory that might win over Barrett, Roberts or Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Such intermediate theories likely exist. University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller, for example, has contemplated a “weak version” of ISL. It would hold that the legislature doesn’t have total autonomy over elections, but that “there is some outer bound” to how far its laws can be bent by other state officials before the federal courts can step in.

That “outer bound” is uncertain, just as the bounds of a right to abortion would have been uncertain under Roberts’s proposed compromise in Dobbs. Liberals could help their cause by promoting scholarship and briefs that advance a version of ISL that they can live with, and showing that it is workable. That could present the conservative justices with an option between accepting North Carolina’s disruptive position and simply reading the word “legislature” out of the Constitution’s elections clause.

In politics and constitutional law, that moderating approach is out of style. Why seek a middle ground when you can heighten the contradictions and roll the dice on total victory? But conservatives aren’t going to stop bringing high-stakes questions before a sympathetic court. In simply declaring originalist legal theories a menace to democracy, liberals may be protecting their pride, but they’re inviting more judicial routs.

