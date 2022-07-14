Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Economists point out that the 9.1 percent inflation rate for June compared with a year ago is the highest since 1981. But politicians should look even further back — to the Truman era — for lessons about responding to spiking prices. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The 1946 midterm elections were, like 2022, dominated by high inflation after a catastrophic event. Rationing and price controls, put in place during World War II, forced Americans to save much of their money. Once those controls were removed, prices predictably surged as people made up for years of suppressed demand. Inflation skyrocketed, peaking at more than 20 percent in 1947. Republicans, who had been out of power since 1932, gained 55 seats in the House and 12 in the Senate, taking control of Congress.

Harry S. Truman, who became president when Franklin D. Roosevelt died in April 1945, was viewed as a sure loser. Democrats attacked the rough-hewed man from Missouri as not up to the task. Republicans blithely assumed they had thrown off FDR’s legacy and would get back to running the country after trouncing Truman in 1948.

It didn’t happen, and both parties today can learn from that experience.

Truman fought back against the tides within his party, refusing to knuckle under to leftist demands for more state involvement in the economy or to segregationist demands to end his push for civil rights. Instead, Truman crafted his own, centrist path. He also heartily embraced the fight against Soviet Communism and became the first world leader to recognize Israel’s independence.

Republicans also hastened their own demise. They were split between conservatives who wanted to reverse the New Deal’s expansion of governmental power and moderates who were disposed to limit its growth. Their nominee, New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey, was firmly in the latter camp, while the party’s congressional membership tilted toward the former. The result was a cacophonous mishmash of priorities. When the Republican National Convention split the difference by saddling Dewey with a conservative platform he privately opposed, Truman saw his opening.

He railed against the party’s conservative wing, arguing that voting for Republicans would turn back the clock to the pre-New Deal era. He called Congress back into a special session after the conventions, challenging lawmakers to pass the legislation their platform pledged to back. Party leaders did not take the bait. Truman instead labeled them the “Do Nothing Congress” and took his message to the people. On one campaign stop, his energetic denunciation of his opponents led one listener to memorably shout, “Give ’em hell, Harry!” Dewey, meanwhile, offered soporific statements of American cliches that were intended to run out the clock until his supposedly inevitable triumph.

Democrats and President Biden can imitate Truman after the midterms. They can chart a unifying course that risks angering progressive activists but frees the main party from being chained to their demands. Biden can also use his State of the Union address to lay down a challenge: Moderate policies will be met with cooperation; extremism with opposition. The result, if done right, would be a fighting Biden who offers a clear, positive message, joined by others in his party willing to take his side.

Republicans are best served by doing the opposite of what their political ancestors did. They cannot push policies that please the base but alienate centrists. They should instead push issues that unify the party as much as possible. Assuming they gain control of Congress in the midterms, that means they may earn presidential vetoes, but at least the GOP will be fighting for the entire party coalition, not just the loud minority.

The party also cannot nominate someone who simply utters platitudes or attacks Democrats. Republicans sorely need a new, positive agenda that speaks to current challenges rather than the ones Ronald Reagan faced 42 years ago. If the polls are correct, millions of people who voted for Barack Obama and Biden will vote Republican this fall, much as millions who had voted for FDR voted Republican in 1946. The party cannot throw away this once-in-a-generation chance to make a new beginning.

The midterms’ likely outcome will present both parties with a rendezvous with destiny. Learning the right lessons from 1946 can help them rise to the challenge.

