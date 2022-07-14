Even though the name SMACS sounds like a popular kids’ snack from the 1990s that later turned out to derive its neon hue from being full of lethal chemicals, it does not fool me. This in no way looks good to eat. This looks like something that would be very difficult to send by mail, and if you opened up the envelope the wrong way, you would say “Darn” as it got all over everything. This looks like a dress your aunt would wear to Christmas Eve dinner. I guess these might be good to sprinkle on something? Maybe you could get a little canister of it to use for decorating holiday cookies. But this is less than bite-sized, and certainly not a dish of its own. Also, elements of it are apparently distorted, so I cannot be sure that this is how it would actually look if I ordered it. I have been burned before, Arby’s! Some of these look kind of wormy, actually. I am not sure I would like to taste this at all, the more I look at it.