Too many Republicans have adopted the stance that testifying before the House Jan. 6 select committee — even with a formal subpoena — is somehow optional. The public has yet to hear from a list of relevant individuals, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump social media aide Dan Scavino, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and any of the 10 members of Congress who attended a White House meeting on Dec. 21 to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) is fighting a subpoena from Georgia prosecutors to testify about his contact with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the election. And let’s not forget that Pence himself — the intended target of the mob on Jan. 6 — has yet to testify about former president Donald Trump’s pressure campaign.

Private citizens would not get away with this conduct. If the committee subpoenaed them, they would be compelled to appear. It would do great damage to the rule of law if the rich and powerful avoid obligations to testify. Only Trump associate Stephen K. Bannon and former Trump adviser Peter Navarro face contempt charges, meaning the others might get away with snubbing Congress.

If and when the Justice Department, with which the Jan. 6 committee is now sharing information, turns its focus on Trump’s coup plot, it may wield grand jury subpoenas. At that point, witnesses will have to choose whether to comply, fight on spurious privilege grounds, take the Fifth or strike a plea deal. If flipping witnesses is key to snaring Trump, witnesses will need to be convinced a plea deal is their best option.

In the meantime, the absence of testimony from key witnesses leaves the public in the dark about a number of critical facts relating to the coup attempt. For example:

What was the full extent of Trump’s involvement in the phony elector scheme? As Norm Eisen, who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment, told me, “We know he personally pressured state officials.” This was made clear in testimony from Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers (R) and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, who said Trump called her to enlist the help of the RNC in seeking fake electors from states. But we don’t know much else about Trump’s direct efforts to install alternate electors. Meadows surely could shed light on Trump’s state of mind and corrupt conduct.

Why did Graham call Raffensperger? Did Trump or Meadows enlist him to put pressure on the Georgia official? Or did Graham call him on his own? The picture won’t be complete until every Trump surrogate’s contact with state officials is uncovered.

What was discussed in the alleged phone conversation between Meadows and the gang at the Willard hotel on Jan. 5? This and any contact Meadows had with Trump associates Roger Stone, Michael Flynn or Rudy Giuliani about the risk of violence on Jan. 6 (or plans to stoke violence) would link the White House directly to the violent assault. Witnesses also are needed to explain why Trump’s plan to appear at the Capitol that day was concealed. This and any contact Meadows had with Trump associates Roger Stone, Michael Flynn or Rudy Giuliani about the risk of violence on Jan. 6 (or plans to stoke violence) would link the White House directly to the violent assault. Witnesses also are needed to explain why Trump’s plan to appear at the Capitol that day was concealed.

What happened at the Dec. 21 meeting? White House logs list the 10 Republican members of Congress who went to the White House that day, presumably to discuss keeping Trump in power. Once the committee uncovers the role each played in the coup attempt, prosecutors can assess their liability and determine the existence of a conspiracy. Meadows and the lawmakers also could explain why at least several of them White House logs list the 10 Republican members of Congress who went to the White House that day, presumably to discuss keeping Trump in power. Once the committee uncovers the role each played in the coup attempt, prosecutors can assess their liability and determine the existence of a conspiracy. Meadows and the lawmakers also could explain why at least several of them sought pardons after the Capitol attack, as witnessed have testified.

Why did Trump send out an invitation in the early hours of Dec. 19 for supporters to come to D.C. for a “wild” rally? The committee has already covered the infamous shout-fest that took place at the White House late on Dec. 18, but Scavino, Meadows and perhaps others can shed light on conversations before and after the 1:42 a.m. tweet. This could be instrumental in assessing whether Trump intended to incite a riot or obstruct an official proceeding. Trump’s willingness to use force would also reaffirm his corrupt intent to remain in power regardless of the vote count.

Why weren’t National Guard members or sufficient law enforcement personnel present on Jan. 6? In addition to White House staff, Pentagon officials could testify as to whether forces were held back that could have quickly quelled the riot. Given that so many people knew violence was in the offing, the failure to preposition an adequate Capitol defense remains one inexplicable aspect of the insurrection.

Prosecutors likely need dozens of factual nuggets to assess if criminal charges against Trump or his top aides are warranted. But as long as key witnesses evade testifying, a full assessment of criminal liability will be impossible. Now would be a good time for the Justice Department to pursue these witnesses — if it is serious about “following the facts.”

One more question remains: What has the Justice Department been doing all this time? Only Attorney General Merrick Garland can answer that.

