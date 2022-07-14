In his July 10 Sunday Opinion column, “ GOP leaders have broken Americans’ confidence ,” Dana Milbank wrote, “Now, against all odds, Washington is on the cusp of lowering [prescription] drug prices and boosting U.S. technology [semiconductor chips] over China’s. And so, McConnell, top Senate Republican, steps in to sabotage both.” Also, to sabotage American manufacturers of $52 billion in support under the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

Why? Because Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) thinks it’s to the Republicans’ advantage, this close to midterms, to have GOP senators pull out of relevant House-Senate talks on bipartisan legislation. Otherwise, the Democrats might stand to gain power through their use of reconciliation.

It’s little wonder the American public is so cynical. This truth is made manifest in this year’s edition of a Gallup poll on 14 U.S. institutions, which shows an average confidence level decline from 46 percent in 1989, now down to 27 percent.

And one such institution in particular stands out nowadays: the Supreme Court. Our nation is suffering through the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion decision, which can now be understood to be a consequence of Mr. McConnell’s unethical machinations, resulting in President Donald Trump being able to pack the court with three hard-line conservative justices. We are thereby being forced to live with the double abomination of not only this dreadful court decision but also of having to endure this court’s membership for a full generation.