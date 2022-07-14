Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his July 11 op-ed, “A way forward on abortion,” Jonathan Rauch drew a parallel between abortion and same-sex marriage and suggested a 20-year discussion might help the nation come to an understanding. I think the parallel is more likely to be with Prohibition. Abortion, like the consumption of liquor, has always been with us. As with abortion, politicians used Prohibition to fire up voters through the churches.

Just because it’s illegal doesn’t mean people won’t do it. Women who knew how to use herbs as abortifacients were sometimes labeled witches. Underground doctors and family members killed women with botched abortions. Desperate women will continue to have abortions.

The 18th Amendment was honored in the breach and was less absolute than current abortion laws, but it governed men, not women. In his book “Ardent Spirits,” John Kobler wrote that anyone who wanted alcohol during Prohibition could find or make it. The laws allowed men to store liquor at their clubs and specifically exempted sacramental wine and “medicinal” whiskey. In fact, a pint of whiskey could be prescribed by a doctor every 10 days. Prohibition made Tijuana and other Mexican cities into resorts for drinkers. Cruise ships offered drink parties just outside the 12-mile limit, an idea recently resurfaced for abortion providers. Many small towns in the Upper Midwest supported bootleggers who made regular trips to Canada. Those states that rigorously enforced the law might have helped create a criminal class.

Kathy Larson, Columbia

Jonathan Rauch overlooked the critical difference between same-sex marriage (Defense of Marriage Act) and abortion (Roe v. Wade). Marriage is a contract between two independent individuals that can be terminated by mutual agreement with the two parties going their separate ways.

In contrast, two individuals, mother and fetus, are inextricably linked for at least seven of the nine months of pregnancy. This presents a philosophically and rationally insoluble problem. While both parties are entitled to certain rights, it is impossible to honor the all rights of the pregnant woman without abridging the rights of the fetus, and vice versa. This is a nearly unique legal conundrum; the only possibly analogous case would be an existential dispute between conjoined twins.

The increasingly bitter “abortion wars” will never end until absolutists on both sides recognize that both mother and fetus deserve rights but that there is no logical solution that fully respects the rights of both. Both sides will have to compromise their absolute principles.

Ironically, something like Roe v. Wade might be the best and only compromise available.

B.K. Krueger, Ellicott City

I was dismayed but not surprised to see that Jonathan Rauch does not see a difference between a federal ban on abortion and a federal law protecting abortion rights. The former denies everyone the option to terminate a pregnancy for any and every reason. The latter enables women, their partners and their doctors to make the decision that is best for them. It does not mandate abortion. And it is hardly absolutist.

A national right protecting choice is the only way forward on abortion, contraception, privacy, marriage equality and, yes, interracial marriage.

Susan Bodiker, Washington

In his proposal for a way forward on abortion, Jonathan Rauch suggested we remove the issue from the hands of “absolutists on both sides” and avoid setting a national policy through federal legislation anytime soon. He cited as a guide the fight for marriage equality, which advanced significantly during a 20-year period when states were determining for themselves whether to permit or prohibit same-sex unions. That period provided time, he argued, for marriage equality to achieve broad support in public opinion nationally and, ultimately, Supreme Court legalization.

Apparently, Mr. Rauch hasn’t noticed that public opinion is of no concern to the five absolutists on the Supreme Court who just overturned Roe v. Wade and are arguably poised to do the same with precedent on marriage equality. We must pursue federal codification of abortion and marriage rights as soon as possible.

Patrick Onley, Baltimore

