Pediatrician Archibald “Moonlight” Graham led a storied career on and off the field, as noted in the July 10 Metro article “Letters of ‘Field of Dreams’ player found at medical school.” Though his “seminal” 1945 study of high blood pressure in children might have pushed pediatricians to regularly monitor the condition, Helen B. Taussig at the rival hospital across town from his University of Maryland alma mater was first to urge physicians to systematically record it. In the 1930s, as head of the new children’s heart clinic at Johns Hopkins, she observed that high blood pressure in rheumatic fever patients did not always return to normal when they recovered, and she posited that it could be a serious childhood problem unrelated to the disease. She published her small study (45 children) in the Bulletin of the Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1938 and called on doctors to regularly record children’s blood pressure.