Absurd America

Opinion How Biden stood up to a bully

By
Graphics columnist |
July 15, 2022 at 8:53 p.m. EDT
Comment

This is President Biden reporting for duty.

America, hear me out: I’m about to stand up to a bully.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

You can’t stay home to fight bullies.

You gotta go after them wherever they are.

“We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price.”

(Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg)

(Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg)

“And make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.”

(Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg)

(Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg)

(Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg)

(Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg)

Watch this hand.

Where’s the bully?

(Evan Vucci/AP)

(Evan Vucci/AP)

(Evan Vucci/AP)

Here you are.

(Bandar Al-Jaloud/AFP/Getty Images)

(Bandar Al-Jaloud/AFP/Getty Images)

(Bandar Al-Jaloud/AFP/Getty Images)

Take this, tough guy.

Boooom!

Is this all you got?

I hope you learned your lesson.

Follow Sergio Peçanha's opinionsFollow

Don’t make me have to come back here.

(Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

(Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

(Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

“The days of cozying up to dictators is over.

Loading...
Loading...