Six months into 2022, there have been 1,528 traffic crashes involving injuries in D.C. Nineteen people have been killed. The deaths follow a year in which the city saw the most traffic fatalities since 2007, including the death of a four-year-old boy crossing a street and a five-year-old girl riding her bike. City officials say improving safety for the motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians who use D.C. streets is a top priority and they have set a goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2024. Now, that goal is going to be much harder to reach, thanks to the D.C. Council’s rash decision to let drivers with unpaid traffic tickets remain on the road.

The D.C. Council on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that would end the practice of preventing residents from renewing their driver’s licenses if they owe more than $100 in unpaid fines, including those for speeding and running red lights. The measure now goes to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). Despite the unanimous vote, she should veto it, if only to drive home the irresponsibility of the council’s action.

Supporters of the bill, introduced by council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) argued that the practice of not allowing residents with outstanding traffic fines to renew their licenses adversely impacts low-income, mainly Black, residents. But it is these very communities that have borne the brunt of traffic deaths. Analysis by The Post showed that lower-income neighborhoods recorded eight times more traffic fatalities in the past eight years than the city’s wealthiest areas. Wards 7 and 8, which contain less than one-quarter of Washington’s population, accounted for nearly half of its road deaths.

Drivers speeding through city streets and running red lights are an issue, and council members say there needs to be more enforcement. But how? D.C. police are discouraged from enforcing traffic regulations. Instead, the city relies on traffic cameras. Yet the council’s latest action — it earlier barred the practice of suspending the licenses of those with traffic fines — removes one of the last remaining tools. The threat of being booted remains. “Make no mistake, we are sending a message that will go and tell people they can run red lights, they can go significantly over the speed limit, and nothing will happen to them. They won’t have to pay their tickets,” said council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), “We’re inviting dangerous drivers. We’re making our streets less safe.”

Ms. Cheh, along with council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Christina Henderson (I-At-Large), tried to narrow the bill to allow the city to withhold license renewals from those who have at least three unpaid tickets for certain violations, including speeding or running a red light. Pressure from self-proclaimed progressive groups that championed the bill as one of racial equity doomed that common-sense move.

There is no question that losing one’s license imposes economic hardships. There is an easy way to avoid the fines that can lead to that: Don’t speed and don’t run red lights. That’s the message the council should have sent.

