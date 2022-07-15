Kudos to Colbert I. King for his refreshingly blunt and courageously honest July 9 op-ed, “Clifford Alexander’s fight remains unfinished.”
Mr. King was correct in stating that much of White America and our mainstream media are reluctant to fully admit and speak out against the ongoing prevalence of this deeply imbued bias. That might be because doing so unavoidably causes many good citizens to feel uncomfortable. But denying or ignoring a fatal defect to avoid temporary discomfort is irrational. Especially when the defect is so obvious. Mr. King suitably concluded his op-ed with this suggestion: “Look around, news media. Look around, America.”
Norman E. D’Amours, Arlington