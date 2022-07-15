Clifford L. Alexander Jr. was a brilliant African American lawyer and an inspired public servant involved in many important civil rights efforts. The article boldly showcased a 1991 Senate appearance at which Alexander discussed the plight of Black Americans and informed the public that: “You see us as less than you are. You think that we are not as smart, not as energetic, not as well suited to supervise you as you are to supervise us.”

Mr. King was correct in stating that much of White America and our mainstream media are reluctant to fully admit and speak out against the ongoing prevalence of this deeply imbued bias. That might be because doing so unavoidably causes many good citizens to feel uncomfortable. But denying or ignoring a fatal defect to avoid temporary discomfort is irrational. Especially when the defect is so obvious. Mr. King suitably concluded his op-ed with this suggestion: “Look around, news media. Look around, America.”