According to the July 9 Metro article “ Cash for your catch ,” the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is incentivizing anglers “to catch, record and eat northern snakeheads, an invasive fish species whose numbers have swelled in the rivers and Chesapeake Bay in the D.C. region over the last few years.”

Speaking for myself and the nine other Potomac anglers I know, we need no incentive. We treasure every snakehead catch, maybe because we catch so few. A local guide who used to catch several snakeheads every time he fished now calls them the fish of a thousand casts. It’s myth that snakeheads are terrorizing local waters, depleting them of bait fish. The fish that is doing that is the invasive blue catfish. These behemoths, which grow to over 70 pounds, feed almost exclusively on fish, including the occasional snakehead. Each year, we catch fewer and fewer walleye, largemouth bass, striped bass and snakehead and more and more blue catfish. That’s the fish the DNR should target.