The Maryland gubernatorial primaries have existed in a no man’s land of public consciousness lingering behind the consequential Supreme Court cases, recent national tragedies and an understandable desire to escape from politics altogether. Both polling and early ballot returns suggest that many voters remain wholly disinterested. But, as we approach primary election day, it would behoove voters to tune in and make plans to turn out.

These primary elections will play a crucial role in determining the trajectory of Maryland state politics.

For their part, Democratic voters will choose a candidate to potentially wield the unchecked policymaking power of a unified state government. They should not make this decision lightly.

Some among the broad field of gubernatorial hopefuls — which include Obama-era cabinet secretaries, past and present statewide officeholders and chief executives — are fully capable of running the executive branch. Polling and fundraising numbers suggest that three among them — Comptroller Peter Franchot, Wes Moore and Tom Perez — have the best shot of securing the nomination. But the number of undecided voters and the expected low turnout make it difficult to offer any solid prognostications from there.

A lingering question is an extent to which Democrats feel an urgent desire for broad change. They have consistently viewed things in the state as “headed in the right direction” over the past eight years, though recent polling by Goucher College for the Baltimore Banner and WYPR shows that their positive sentiment has recently waned. Further muddling things, most registered Democratic voters have simultaneously held a favorable opinion of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and many policy positions advanced by the Democratic-led legislature that Hogan has opposed.

To that point, Franchot’s penchant for headline-making battles over air conditioning units and a post-Labor Day start to public schools and commentary from his seat on the Board of Public Works have put him at odds with many Democratic leaders and often in step with Hogan. Moore, who has never held elected office, has received more than twice the number of legislative endorsements as Franchot, including the coveted support of Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City). And Perez has racked up endorsements of three county executives and the influential unions that are power players in get-out-the-vote efforts.

To be sure, polling and recent campaign fundraising reports suggest that Moore and Perez have more wind at their backs than Franchot. But voters could just as easily break for Franchot, the name they know best. There is always the chance that another candidate could shock us all.

Perhaps the most nationally significant facet of this race is how the Democratic front-runners have forgone the trappings of lane politics and are building ideologically broad coalitions. For example, Perez and Moore each hold some undeniably progressive policy positions but have avoided using “progressive” as a singular identity (a clear departure from Ben Jealous’s tact in 2018). Instead, Perez touts that he’s from the “get stuff done” wing of the Democratic Party. Moore’s platform speaks to voters focused on expanding economic growth and equal opportunity. And the Takoma Park liberal-turned-fiscal-conservative Franchot has never been beholden to one ideological home.

Overall, Maryland’s primary almost offers the best of Democratic politics. It’s a contest between several electable candidates with varied demographic backgrounds and a mix of policy views that broadly represent the state’s voters. The lack of female candidates remains its inexcusable fatal flaw.

The Republican side of the gubernatorial race is an entirely different story. Voters effectively have a choice between the candidate Democratic operatives and insiders seemingly want to win and the candidate who could hand them a third-straight loss.

Indeed, Hogan-endorsed Kelly M. Schulz has a viable path to holding a Republican check on the Democratic supermajority in the General Assembly. And the near-unanimous support of Schulz over Del. Daniel L. Cox (Frederick) among Republican state lawmakers suggests that they know the outcome of the Republican primary will also carry down-ballot implications in November.

There isn’t any real evidence that Trump-endorsed Cox has a chance at besting the Democratic nominee in November given the current political realities of the state. To name one of many possible examples, it’s highly unlikely that Democratic voters and like-minded independents — whom Republican candidates need to win — would cast a ballot for a candidate who is so closely aligned with the former president that he arranged transportation to rally-turned-insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Polling indicates that only 9 percent of Democratic voters would consider voting for Cox.

On the other hand, more than a third of Democratic voters — around what Republicans need to win statewide — would at least give some consideration to a Schulz candidacy, perhaps more so if inflation, cost of living and public safety define the general-election campaigns. To be sure, rebuilding Hogan’s electoral coalition would nonetheless be challenging for Schulz, as abortion rights and gun control are now solidly at the forefront of public discourse.

We’re officially on the homestretch, Maryland. Ballots are being cast by mail and at drop boxes. Early voting has concluded. Campaigns are finally unleashing the power of their political war chests in ad buys and other forms of voter contact. Unions, organized interests and elected officials are all tapping their networks to punch their candidate’s ticket to the general election. Voters would be wise to remember that an ounce of attention in July is worth a pound in November.

