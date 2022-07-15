Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The July 10 front-page article “Scope of U.S. gun deaths goes far beyond mass shootings” and Outlook essay by John J. Donohue “Justices’ gun decision will lead to more violent crime” highlighted the extent of gun violence, illustrated the clear impact of millions of guns with few constraints on where they can be carried and pointed to the only way to prevent the frequent tragedies, cited as “a uniquely American phenomenon.”

People prefer to focus on mental illness as a cause of gun violence. Though the recent federal legislation included funding for mental health services, the front-page article pointed out that “people with mental illness are responsible for just a small percentage of interpersonal and gun violence.” Gun violence is the result of easy access to guns, of which there are more than 400 million in the United States.

The Supreme Court’s decision that the Second Amendment establishes “an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home” will increase gun violence. The Outlook essay pointed out that “more than a dozen empirical studies have concluded that right-to-carry laws increase violent crime.” The expansion of right-to-carry laws can be expected to result in more criminals with guns, a rise in overall crime and an even more significant rise in gun-related crime.

It is a subject political leaders do not want to discuss, but the only solution to the near-daily tragedy of gun violence is amending the Constitution.

William R. Burns Jr., Washington

The July 10 collection of articles on gun violence in our country not only provided fact-based analyses but also conveyed the thinking of those who support gun rights and those who favor legal restraints.

Many ascribe gun violence to a conscious decision on the part of the killer. The perpetrator made a “bad decision” and acted. Some think that a person intent on suicide will find a way to do so even if no lethal means are available. The saying “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” also exemplifies the belief. The talking point from gun advocates that perpetrators of mass shootings are “mentally ill” reflects the same notion. The presumed but ill-defined mental illness compromises the shooter’s capacity to make rational decisions.

The alternative is not that people do not make the choice but rather that intraindividual and external factors, some remote and some proximal, come together to prompt the deadly act. For any episode, it is difficult to specify what those factors are. But across all episodes, one external element is clear: access to firearms. The low gun-violence rates of countries comparable to the United States substantiate that conclusion.

Identifying people with a propensity to engage in violent behavior and blocking them from having guns makes sense. But that aspiration has proved difficult and, therefore, is minimally effective in stemming violence. Likewise, identifying and addressing external factors makes sense. Regulating access to firearms does not negate the culpability of the shooter. Different perceptions of the problem, and therefore varying solutions, are not mutually exclusive. The crisis of gun violence requires empirically validated approaches to the problem.

Lawrence E. Klusman, Washington

The July 10 front-page article “Scope of U.S. gun deaths goes far beyond mass shootings” attempted to discuss the multitude of reasons for the large number of deaths caused by guns. I was pleased that it did not go down the illogical path of quoting people in favor of more “common-sense” gun restriction laws. The article led a careful reader to the conclusion that there may be no such thing as a “common-sense” gun law that will have a provable effect on the number of deaths.

Severely restricting the purchase and ownership of guns will do little except create lawbreakers out of many citizens. Most gun owners never commit a gun crime, even if suicides are included. And those who think carefully about the history of the government trying to significantly restrict or outlaw anything know that such actions are almost universally unsuccessful (e.g., the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which tried and failed to eliminate alcohol manufacture and consumption in the country, and the ridiculous war on drugs).

This violence problem is unlikely to be solved by simplistic, “common-sense” actions by the federal government; government has seldom proved to be competent in addressing serious social problems.

David R. Griggs, Columbia

Intentionally or not, the July 10 front page captured the paradox of the United States in modern times brilliantly: above the fold, a thoughtful report on the rising number of gun deaths and a piece on how most Americans are at odds with the U.S. Supreme Court over the loss of abortion rights. Below the fold, a story documented that since the beginning of this year people from 109 countries have attempted to immigrate to the United States at a single Arizona border crossing.

Michael Hopps, Silver Spring

