Melissa C. Goemann, in her July 10 Local Opinions essay, “ Montgomery should stop demonizing youths ,” pointed to the “irresponsible narrative … taking hold that youth crime is starting to get out of control.” This claim is far from the only message that is pushing myth over clarity in public rallies and strategic messaging. Stolen elections and problematic school curriculums are given credibility by many who don’t use data or facts at all.

I’m an educator and have been teaching instructors for decades. Looking at young people’s problematic outcomes without context and compassion leads us to fix a few rather than administer to the many. It’s time to refocus our attention-grabbing fixes that shove some kids (especially Brown and Black males and those with special needs) into the school-to-prison pipeline. We need to fix the system that leaves them alone and ill-prepared until it’s often too late.