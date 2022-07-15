Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Regarding the July 2 Sports article “Most Americans aren’t bothered by NIL, poll finds”:

I am a more-than-casual sports fan. I am also a normal reader. I don’t know the jargon “NIL.” That I shouldn’t be expected to was evidenced by your editor’s belated recognition of this likelihood by the decision to parenthetically define “NIL” 132 words into the article. It took until the 207th word before the (in-house) identity of the poll was revealed.

Might I suggest this lede: “A Washington Post poll suggests most fans are not against recent rules expanding college players’ ability to monetize their own names, images or likenesses (NIL).” It saves more than 200 words and gets to the point.

Jeffrey Russell, Silver Spring

On Sept. 29, the National Labor Relations Board released a statement that said, “Today, National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo issued a memorandum to all Field offices providing updated guidance regarding her position that certain Players at Academic Institutions (sometimes referred to as student athletes), are employees under the National Labor Relations Act, and, as such, are afforded all statutory protections. ”

Though a survey of who might or might not be bothered by NIL is interesting, the article might have mentioned the NLRB general counsel’s memo. It’s kind of a big thing.

David M. Siegler, Oakton

Sobriety and sincerity

Michael Gerson’s June 28 op-ed, “Abortion calls for a sober debate, not a flame war,” was the most fair and balanced essay on Roe v. Wade I have read in The Post. Gerson was quite right in stating that when it comes to the culture war, “intemperance is the order of the day.” He restated what many legal scholars have been saying for decades, i.e., that Roe was poorly argued and fundamentally arbitrary, with uncompelling legal reasoning.

I especially appreciate Gerson’s recognition of both pro-choice and pro-life sides of the argument and his acceptance of the advocates’ sincerity. Well done.

Stephen R. Shook, Springfield

A one-way street to double standards

I was surprised to read the ringing defense of freedom of expression offered by Ron Charles in his June 29 Style column, “Wise words from Milton on the futility of book bans.” This is because I clearly remembered that in his April 29, 2021, Style column, “Bailey book’s cancellation is a sea change,” Charles praised a group of Simon & Schuster employees who had written a petition demanding that the publisher cancel a planned book by former vice president Mike Pence. Could this be the same Ron Charles who reacted to the plea of the chief executive of Simon & Schuster to those trying to block publication that “we come to work each day to publish, not cancel” with scorn for its “appeal to classical liberal values”?

Either Charles has undergone a sudden change of heart, or else his version of freedom of expression is pretty much a one-way street.

Conrad Berger, Hyattsville

A model of gentle gentility

I thank Robin Givhan for her stellar portrait of the chair of the House Jan. 6 committee in her June 29 news column, “Sorting through chaos, Thompson maintains an optimistic stillness.” She expressed my feelings about Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) beautifully. Amid so much chaos and turpitude, Thompson is a beacon for order and protocol and good manners. He demonstrates that considerate behavior is not a sign of weakness. The former president is wrong about weakness and strength, taking a cartoonish attitude toward human behavior.

I always feel so much better every time I see Thompson and, even more, hear him speak, no matter whom he is talking to or what the subject is. He exemplifies the very best of old-fashioned Southern gentility. That is, he exemplifies the very best of Southern culture. He makes me beam. He gives me hope, more than any other public figure in this time.

Robynne A. Williams, Silver Spring

A secondhand quote

In her June 29 op-ed, “The perfect witness to the Trump team’s dereliction of duty,” Ruth Marcus listed several things in describing the situation on Jan. 6, 2021, including “an alarmed White House counsel who warned of the president’s inaction, ‘Something needs to be done or people are going to die and the blood’s going to be on [his] f---ing hands.’ ”

Written this way, it implied that blood would be on former president Donald Trump’s hands. However, according to what The Post (and other sources) reported, that is not what then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said. Cassidy Hutchinson said that to get then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to take some action, Cipollone said to Meadows, “Mark, something needs to be done or people are going to die and blood is going to be on your f---ing hands.” There was never an allegation that blood would be on Trump’s hands; according to the testimony, Cipollone’s goal was to get Meadows to act by telling him the blood would be on Meadows’s own hands.

Jay Cherlow, Arlington

A top junior aide

The July 3 front-page article “Betting big on a surprise witness” identified Cassidy Hutchinson as a “junior White House aide.” The July 3 editorial “Investigate Mr. Trump” identified Hutchinson as a “top Trump White House aide.”

Who got it right?

C.F. Heid, Amissville, Va.

Follow that bird

The July 3 “Mark Trail” comic strip referred to Benjamin Franklin’s criticisms of the bald eagle as a symbol of our new union. It is rumored but not proved that Franklin wanted the wild turkey to be the national bird. With the recent attacks by a wild turkey along some walking paths in the Washington area, we know that bird isn’t afraid to fight.

However, there is a much deeper symbolism in the bird on the weather vane flying over George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon. It’s not large or that easy to see, but it has a real impact when people do see it and especially in the context of Washington’s words: “Peace with all the world is my sincere wish.” And what is the bird that Washington chose to send a message from his home to the rest of humanity? A flying dove of peace with an olive branch in its beak. It is an ancient symbol. I make sure visitors see it when I take them to Mount Vernon.

Perhaps by fate or not, we had no wars during Washington’s time as president.

Peter I. Hartsock, Laytonsville

A question-spangled banger

“An anthem reflecting the wonder and warts of the nation that sings it,” Colin Woodard’s July 3 Outlook review of Mark Clague’s book about the interesting history of our national anthem, “O Say Can You Hear: A Cultural Biography of The Star-Spangled Banner,” provided the reader with the complicated history of Francis Scott Key, who wrote what became our national anthem during the battle at Fort McHenry in September 1814, just a few weeks after British forces occupied D.C. and burned the White House and the Capitol.

Woodard omitted one salient point in parsing its lyrics: Unlike other national anthems, the first stanza we’re all familiar with singing ends with a question mark [“O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave … ?”]. Though the second, unsung stanza answers that question in the affirmative, the question is not merely hortatory but has a metaphorical meaning that as a nation, we must “bravely” continue to keep our country a “land of the free.”

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase

Selective simmering summers

Though I am not an expert in data analytics, I had to question the selection of data sets in the July 3 front-page article on extreme summer, “With globe on low boil, summer is not the same.”

First off, it compared a five-year period (2017 to 2021) with a 30-year period (1971 to 2000). I would think that the shorter period could result in a bias in the average toward extremes (higher or lower) compared with the much longer period. Secondly, it seemed to have missed the years 2001 to 2016. Did we not have summer during that time?

I believe we are experiencing global warming and our activities are the likely source, but what seems to be “cherry-picking” of data only feeds the ongoing debate and raises questions about the credibility of the reporting.

Rick Lober, Annapolis

An inveterate bad habit

I love political cartoons but not when they are mean-spirited. The July 2 Drawing Board cartoon by Michael Ramirez, with the theme “Classification of Animals” and depicting the “GOP Leadership” in the lower order of invertebrates, parallel with worms, was mean. The cartoon was a sophisticated form of name-calling and bullying.

I count on thought-provoking cartoons and commentary that inform but stop short of being hateful. Please recognize rancor and restore civility to the pages of The Post.

Barbara Hayden, Chestertown, Md.

’Wich hunt!

My husband and I laughed over the July 6 Food article “The art of every eater for themselves.” This is what we call the Virginia hunt supper. You head to the kitchen and hunt for your supper. Anything is fair game. It’s our way of using up all of the leftovers. When the kids were home, they would race to the kitchen on “Virginia hunt” night to see who could grab a favorite before anyone else got to it.

Diane Rothman, Alexandria

The power of the dog photo

After reading the July 3 front page, I needed an uplifting picture. I found it in the Book World section. It accompanied “If only humans could sense the world the way animals do,” Sadie Dingfelder’s review of “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong.

The dogs on a path in the woods epitomize being carefree. Please print more pictures like this one.

Christine Brooks, Reston

An occasion for a blowup

I like the Travel feature “Sign language” and follow it religiously every Sunday. But the July 3 installment was incomprehensible because it was impossible to make out. It was difficult to even find the sign amid the footwear next to it on that tree, but the sign was flatly unreadable. The fault is The Post’s. The photograph was too small for such details to be apparent. I tried using a magnifying glass on it, but that didn’t help. The lettering on the sign remained only a faint suggestion.

Please publish such photos in a clearer form — blown up, perhaps, for the detail — or The Post will lose me as a fan of this feature.

Ted White, Falls Church

Dishonoring a hero

The Post’s poor news judgment in placing the obituary for Sonny Barger, “Hells Angels founder was face of a counterculture tribe,” prominently at the top of the July 1 Obituaries page and relegating the obituary for Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, “Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient, hero at Battle of Iwo Jima,” a true hero, to below the fold and the bottom of the same page was an insult not only to Williams’s memory but also to all those who honorably served in the U.S. military and their families. The Post owes them an apology.

To add insult to injury, the front of the Metro section included a photo of Barger, not Williams.

Richard Benedetto, Springfield

I read the news today, oh boy

What a brilliant tribute to Paul McCartney by using lyrics from Beatles songs as the headlines for all the letters in the July 2 Free for All. It somewhat makes up for not covering his concert in Baltimore a month ago, and it was a creative and heartwarming idea. Thanks for making my day.

Laura Siegelbaum, Rockville

