For two years, the FBI investigated the death of Bijan Ghaisar, the unarmed young accountant shot to death in 2017 by a pair of U.S. Park Police officers after an unwarranted, low-speed chase in Fairfax County, Va. A video of the incident provides powerful evidence that the officers opened fire not because Ghaisar was a menace to himself or the police or others — he was not — but because the officers were hotheaded and angry. Anger, justified or not, does not confer on law enforcement a license to kill.

Still, unacceptably, there has been no accountability in Ghaisar’s death. A bipartisan pair of senators, Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), is now rightly demanding answers.

The U.S. justice system has failed in this case. The FBI probe dragged on for too long, for reasons that remain unclear. The Justice Department under President Donald Trump was wrong not to prosecute the officers on criminal civil rights charges. A federal judge, who gave no indication of having studied the available video evidence, wrongly dismissed a criminal manslaughter case brought by Virginia prosecutors.

Most recently, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department last month declined to reopen the federal criminal civil rights case against the police, citing the high bar of proving the officers “willfully used unreasonable force.” In fact, that is precisely what they did, firing a volley of bullets into Ghaisar’s head — incredibly, after an incident that began with a garden-variety fender bender involving Ghaisar’s car on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Northern Virginia.

Mr. Warner and Mr. Grassley, who recognize injustice when they see it, have now asked for an investigation. In a letter to Inspector General Mark Greenblatt of the Interior Department, which oversees the Park Police, they offered a blunt assessment of the institutional failures that followed upon the killing of Ghaisar, who was 25 years old. “Investigations involving the use of deadly force should be handled in a manner that reinforces confidence in law enforcement,” they wrote. “The FBI and DOJ’s handling of this case has not met that bar.”

The letter goes on to request that Mr. Greenblatt look into whether the actions of officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, who fired 10 shots into Ghaisar’s car after he had stopped, and as he slowly turned the wheel of his car and began creeping away from them, comported with Park Police policy, training and guidelines. It also asks for a review of the agency’s use-of-force policies, policing methods and de-escalation training for officers.

Ghaisar did not deserve to die. He had apparently used marijuana — an autopsy showed it in his system — and he exercised bad judgment by repeatedly driving away from the officers after they had pulled him over before the final, fatal encounter. But remember: the incident began with a minor traffic violation, when he drove off after his car was rear-ended by an Uber, without significant damage to either car. A chase and police escalation were utterly unjustified — let alone a hail of bullets.

Police should open fire as a last resort, under the most extreme and threatening circumstances. Ghaisar deserved a fine, not a death sentence. And the public deserves answers from an agency that has so far provided none.

