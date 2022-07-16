Where single-family homes currently exist, the county would allow townhouses or eight-unit apartment buildings to be built. Ms. Hamilton didn’t address the influx of cars and other vehicles that would accompany this type of expansion. There are areas of Arlington now where a person cannot park a car. Why not subsidize rent in apartments on condition that the renters cannot own a car? Supporters of this zoning change claim that everything can be done via buses, the metro and shared cars. I live in Arlington, and the closest bus stop to me is about a half-mile away. That would be doable if I were still in my 20s, but that was 50 years ago.