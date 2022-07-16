Emily Hamilton’s sunny view of the Arlington County Board’s intention to change residential zoning policy, “What critics of diversifying Arlington’s housing get wrong” (Local Opinions, July 10), discounted the effect on the environment and potentially higher taxes while assuming that a plethora of new structures would be affordable.
This change will hurt our property values, which we have spent years earning. More important, it will change the character of Arlington — and not in a good way.
Patricia Peak Klintberg, Arlington
Emily Hamilton’s July 10 essay on Arlington’s “missing middle” housing proposal got it wrong in two respects about trees.
First, tying the size of large multifamily structures to the footprints currently permitted for large single-family homes simply increases the threat such megastructures pose to mature trees. Earlier this year, Arlington County finally committed to study reform of the overly generous lot coverage limits it adopted for single-family homes in 2005. It should pursue that reform so it gets these limits right — before extending them to multifamily structures.
Second, the tree canopy requirements permitted by state law have nothing to do with mature tree preservation. They merely require developers that cut down such mature trees to plant new ones designed to achieve certain canopy after 20 years. And, as the “missing middle” proposal itself recognizes, that limited canopy requirement will be reduced from 20 percent for single-family zoning to as little as 10 percent for multifamily zoning.
Thus, while it remains unclear whether some form of multifamily zoning might provide benefits that outweigh its costs, one thing is clear: The current proposal is not good for trees.
William R. Richardson Jr., Arlington