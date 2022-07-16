I understand those who condemn LIV Golf as sportswashing funded by blood money. But I don’t understand those, such as Sally Jenkins [“ St. Andrews, golf’s real home, doesn’t need a fake like Norman ,” Sports, July 14] and Barry Svrluga [“ Dirty money of LIV Golf is paying for a low-rent act ,” Sports, July 1], who complain that the LIV format has no cut and guarantees money to every golfer who plays. What’s so terrible about that?

Many pro athletes in other sports have contracts that guarantee them huge sums even if they don’t do well. Why should pro golfers be required to take the risk of not getting paid for what they do? Whatever your job is, imagine that your employer said, “From now on, you’ll be competing every week with others who do the same job. Each week, only those in the top half will get paid. Everyone else gets zero and has to pay his own work expenses to boot.” Would you be thankful for the opportunity to do your job with “real substance,” or would you switch to an employer that pays all its workers?