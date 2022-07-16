I read two articles back-to-back in the July 14 Post. The first was the front-page article “Wall Street takes heat for stances on climate,” which reported that Republican policymakers in 23 states are threatening retaliation against financial firms for limiting investments in fossil fuels. The article cited a Texas policy that blocks financial firms from bond offerings because of their reluctance to lend to fossil fuel companies. The article reported that because of “hurricanes, floods and rising temperatures in places such as Texas” financial firms must “assess and address climate risks.”
The next article I read, two pages over, was “In Houston, the ‘hottest weather I’ve ever seen’ has brutalized its residents.” It said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration “has declared Harris County and Houston to be the most at-risk area in the country for weather and climate disasters.”
I cannot be the only one to see the irony here.
Kathryn Smith, Leesburg