I read two articles back-to-back in the July 14 Post. The first was the front-page article “Wall Street takes heat for stances on climate,” which reported that Republican policymakers in 23 states are threatening retaliation against financial firms for limiting investments in fossil fuels. The article cited a Texas policy that blocks financial firms from bond offerings because of their reluctance to lend to fossil fuel companies. The article reported that because of “hurricanes, floods and rising temperatures in places such as Texas” financial firms must “assess and address climate risks.”