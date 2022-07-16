“An anthem reflecting the wonder and warts of the nation that sings it,” Colin Woodard’s July 3 Outlook review of Mark Clague’s book about the interesting history of our national anthem, “O Say Can You Hear: A Cultural Biography of The Star-Spangled Banner,” provided the reader with the complicated history of Francis Scott Key, who wrote what became our national anthem during the battle at Fort McHenry in September 1814, just a few weeks after British forces occupied D.C. and burned the White House and the Capitol.