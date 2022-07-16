“An anthem reflecting the wonder and warts of the nation that sings it,” Colin Woodard’s July 3 Outlook review of Mark Clague’s book about the interesting history of our national anthem, “O Say Can You Hear: A Cultural Biography of The Star-Spangled Banner,” provided the reader with the complicated history of Francis Scott Key, who wrote what became our national anthem during the battle at Fort McHenry in September 1814, just a few weeks after British forces occupied D.C. and burned the White House and the Capitol.
Woodard omitted one salient point in parsing its lyrics: Unlike other national anthems, the first stanza we’re all familiar with singing ends with a question mark [“O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave … ?”]. Though the second, unsung stanza answers that question in the affirmative, the question is not merely hortatory but has a metaphorical meaning that as a nation, we must “bravely” continue to keep our country a “land of the free.”
Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase