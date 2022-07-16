Adrian Vermeule’s broadside against West Virginia v. EPA , “ There is no conservative legal movement ” [Outlook, July 10], was oddly silent on the ultimate question: whether the Clean Air Act authorizes the Environmental Protection Agency to create a cap-and-trade program for greenhouse gas emissions from existing sources. The answer is no.

Curiously, Mr. Vermeule ignored the statute’s 1990 amendments that included a new title creating a cap-and-trade program to stop acid rain. I spent many late nights in the office of then-Sen. George J. Mitchell (D-Maine) working on that program . None of us there would have bothered with such an effort if, as Mr. Vermeule contended, the EPA already had such authority.

As the court explained, when an agency makes such an “extravagant” claim, “both separation of powers principles and a practical understanding of legisla­tive intent make us ‘reluctant to read into ambiguous stat­utory text’ the delegation claimed to be lurking there.” As for Mr. Vermeule’s retort that there was “no constitutional question to avoid,” this has been refuted time and again. And his complaint that courts shouldn’t “construe statutes narrowly to avoid a potential question of constitutionally invalid delegation” puts him at odds with both his old boss, the late justice Antonin Scalia, and with his frequent co-author Cass R. Sunstein, who describes this interpretive approach as “a salutary kind of democracy-forcing minimalism.”