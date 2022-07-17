In his July 14 letter, “A little autocracy for oil,” J.F. Toth raised interesting questions about enormous problems around what we do for access to oil. To answer these questions, we would have to find a way to eliminate humanity’s many ugly characteristics: greed, hypocrisy, dishonesty and living in comfort at the expense of others.
Most American voters are not thinking of our bombs falling on desperately poor people in Yemen, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi Arabia or the tortured political prisoners in Egypt. They are thinking of cheap gas and cheap food for themselves at all costs.
If President Biden were to somehow pull this off, he’d have no worries about November.
Christina Kennedy, McLean