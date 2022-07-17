In 1867, Sen. B. Gratz Brown of Missouri proposed the valley around Rock Creek become a federal park. His justification, for anyone who has walked, run, biked or bladed along Beach Drive over the past two years, was unsurprising: “The life and animation of gay concourse, the uprisen majesty of the forest, the intoxicating gladness of spring flowers, the laugh of the heavens through playing branches, the shimmer of the waters, the song of birds, graceful forms.”