Opinion Why we’re not reading the news

July 17, 2022 at 2:18 p.m. EDT
Kudos for publishing “I’m a journalist who stopped reading the news. Is the problem me — or our product?,” Amanda Ripley’s July 12 Tuesday Opinion essay on what ought to be incorporated in the reporting of the news by the Fourth Estate.

There must be an aspect of hope — a sense of possibility incorporated in the news. There must be a sense of agency — that something, even something small, can be done about a problem. There must be a recognition of human dignity — without that recognition, it is hard to understand why people do what they do.

Ms. Ripley suggested that in the coming election cycle, the Fourth Estate should “send a search party for the 42 percent of Americans who are avoiding the news” because it lacks these qualities. I suggest that her excellent idea should be extended to the nature of political speech that is missing from 100 percent of our current crop of politicians.

Alex Netchvolodoff, Washington

