Kudos for publishing “ I’m a journalist who stopped reading the news. Is the problem me — or our product? ,” Amanda Ripley’s July 12 Tuesday Opinion essay on what ought to be incorporated in the reporting of the news by the Fourth Estate.

There must be an aspect of hope — a sense of possibility incorporated in the news. There must be a sense of agency — that something, even something small, can be done about a problem. There must be a recognition of human dignity — without that recognition, it is hard to understand why people do what they do.