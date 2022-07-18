The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Goodbye, ‘Rebel yell’

July 18, 2022 at 2:31 p.m. EDT
Confederate Lane in the Mosby Woods neighborhood in Fairfax City. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
Regarding the July 14 Metro article “Fairfax to rename Confederate streets”:

A welcome development.

And perhaps the Fairfax High School football team can dispense with what it affectionately calls “The Rebel Yell.”

Rebecca F. Samawicz, Ocean City, Md.

I was sad to read the July 14 Metro article on renaming Confederate-themed streets in Fairfax City.

The city council’s move, under the umbrella of racial justice, provides another example of anti-everything-Confederate hysteria. Removing Confederate names and memorials will not solve the problems of scarce affordable housing, low teacher pay or high inflation.

The Fairfax City Council forgot to listen to the majority of people living in Mosby Woods who opposed the name changes. The views and majority vote of the community association members should be the driving force, not the city council.

Claude R. Mayo, Burke

