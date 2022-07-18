And perhaps the Fairfax High School football team can dispense with what it affectionately calls “The Rebel Yell.”

The city council’s move, under the umbrella of racial justice, provides another example of anti-everything-Confederate hysteria. Removing Confederate names and memorials will not solve the problems of scarce affordable housing, low teacher pay or high inflation.

The Fairfax City Council forgot to listen to the majority of people living in Mosby Woods who opposed the name changes. The views and majority vote of the community association members should be the driving force, not the city council.