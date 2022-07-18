BASH: Do you believe [Trump’s] actions on Jan. 6 or inaction should disqualify him from holding public office in the future?

DUCEY: Dana, I condemned Jan. 6. And I think everyone that broke the law should be held accountable. In our system, this is up to the voters on what happens next. So many people want to talk about 2024. And I want to resist that temptation to talk about hypotheticals. I think the best way for us to turn this page and to move forward as a conservative Republican Party and a country is to make sure we get the best possible people elected in 2022. And that’s my focus, as well as running the state of Arizona, every single day.

BASH: If Donald Trump runs in 2024, will you support him?

DUCEY: I think we will have options in the 2024 primary race. I am hopeful we will have options. And I want somebody who can win that general election, because I believe, with success in 2022, the general election is the Republican Party’s for the taking.