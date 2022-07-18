Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The July 11 Metro article “Electric buses ready for solar,” about the microgrid systems coming in September to power a growing fleet of electric buses on Montgomery County’s Ride On system, left the impression that Montgomery County will soon be operating a viable electric bus system. The buses, hopefully having sufficient range for full daily service, will be charged at night by solar panels. Hurray for clean propulsion.

That the limited range of battery technology could well restrict the range of Ride On buses, substantially increasing the cost of providing service, is a subject for future discussion, after the debate on the wisdom of electric buses with existing technology.

In the 1970s, Long Beach, Calif., bought buses with replaceable, industrial lead-acid batteries. At scheduled times, buses drove into a yard and, within minutes, the battery pack was replaced. The manufacturer discontinued the replaceable battery electric bus, requiring Long Beach to abandon its operation.

Though the attempt at automotive battery replacement has not proved commercially viable, the concept of easily replaceable batteries for transit or local truck operation seems to have been quietly forgotten.

Would the proposed microgrid systems better serve a fleet of buses with replaceable batteries?

Martin Wallen, Bethesda

The writer is a transportation consultant.

