Regarding the July 15 news article “Manchin says he won’t support new climate spending or tax hikes on wealthy”: It’s human nature to pine for the “old days,” but most people have never heard of “breaker boys” working in coal mines. They were mostly teenagers tasked with removing as much foreign material as possible before the coal left the mine. This was long before the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or any restrictions on child labor. Coal mines now employ 38,000 people.

Someone needs to tell Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that progress is hard to overcome. In the 1940s, AT&T had 350,000 telephone operators, not counting the switchboard operators employed in business offices. Elevator operators mostly disappeared in the 1960s.

Mr. Manchin, please start supporting renewable energy rather than dying fossil fuels.

Earle Mitchell, Springfield

The stonewalling of President Biden’s economic package by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), which effectively dooms key elements of the administration’s climate and energy programs, is a decisive blow to this country’s war on climate change. Coming just weeks after the Supreme Court’s ill-advised stripping of the Environmental Protection Agency’s role in limiting fossil-fuel emissions, Mr. Manchin’s effective veto in the 50-50 Senate of the president’s package that includes funding for climate change essentially paralyzes this country’s long-term efforts to meet the challenge of global warming.

The world needs to benefit from U.S. leadership on climate change.

Mr. Biden’s agenda to restore our leadership is far too important to be effectively decided by one senator, who, as a representative of the special interests of a state with less than 1 percent of the U.S. population, exerts disproportionate power at the expense of the well-being of the country at large.

Roger Hirschberg, South Burlington, Vt.

