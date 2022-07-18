The July 10 Health & Science article “ Epilepsy patients navigate a murky, unregulated CBD market ” explained challenges some Americans face in the cannabidiol (CBD) market. The CBD market is unregulated because the Food and Drug Administration chooses not to exercise its authority to regulate hemp-derived CBD as a dietary supplement. If it did, CBD would be subject to the existing framework of supplement regulations, including manufacturing, labeling, safety and adverse-event notification requirements.

In the same article, the consumer advocacy group Center for Science in the Public Interest commented that less regulation by the FDA better protects consumers. This is inaccurate. Pending bipartisan legislation, such as H.R. 841, the 2021 Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act, would give the FDA more tools to oversee the CBD market, allowing consumers to have greater confidence in CBD products.