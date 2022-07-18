The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Regulation of CBD would clear up misperceptions

July 18, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. EDT
Resin from hemp flowers used in tinctures and other CBD products by Happy Trees Agricultural Supply in Richmond on June 26, 2021. (Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post)
Comment

The July 10 Health & Science article “Epilepsy patients navigate a murky, unregulated CBD market” explained challenges some Americans face in the cannabidiol (CBD) market. The CBD market is unregulated because the Food and Drug Administration chooses not to exercise its authority to regulate hemp-derived CBD as a dietary supplement. If it did, CBD would be subject to the existing framework of supplement regulations, including manufacturing, labeling, safety and adverse-event notification requirements.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

In the same article, the consumer advocacy group Center for Science in the Public Interest commented that less regulation by the FDA better protects consumers. This is inaccurate. Pending bipartisan legislation, such as H.R. 841, the 2021 Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act, would give the FDA more tools to oversee the CBD market, allowing consumers to have greater confidence in CBD products.

Megan Olsen, Washington

The writer is senior vice president and general counsel for the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

Loading...