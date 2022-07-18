Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas’s law banning abortion contains exceptions to save the life of the mother or to prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is either woefully ignorant of this lifesaving provision or thinks he can willfully defy it in pursuit of his extremist political goals. Those are the conclusions to be drawn from his legal challenge to a directive from the Biden administration that underscores the obligations of physicians to their patients.

At issue is guidance issued last week by the Department of Health and Human Services that puts hospitals on notice that they will be in violation of federal law if they fail to provide abortions needed in response to medical emergencies. Under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), passed in 1986 to deal with the problem of hospitals turning away poor and uninsured patients, hospitals are required to screen and provide stabilizing treatment to patients at risk — including those in labor. When there are pregnancy complications, such as severe preeclampsia or premature rupture of the membrane, an emergency abortion might be recommended to prevent serious permanent injury or death. The administration made clear that the requirement to provide stabilizing treatment exists even in states with abortion laws that contain no exception for the life or health of the mother. Violation of EMTALA could result in a government fine, a patient lawsuit or loss of Medicare funds.

Days after the guidance was issued, Mr. Paxton filed a federal court lawsuit challenging the directive, alleging it would create an “abortion mandate” that would “transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic.” Mr. Paxton has made a cottage industry of legal challenges to President Biden’s directives, filing numerous suits over immigration and covid-19 policies. So while his challenge of the EMTALA guidance was predictable, that does not make it any less pernicious.

Advertisement

Medical decisions should be made by the health professionals, and their judgment calls should be based solely on what is in the best interests of their patients — not fear of being hauled into court. “In Texas now,” University of Texas law professor Elizabeth Sepper told The Post’s Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent, “doctors have to worry that they will face homicide charges or be labeled as ‘murderers’ for acting to save a pregnant person’s health or life in severe emergencies. Across the country, doctors who have largely been shielded from abortion politics are going to find that the criminal law is hanging over their shoulder.”

Already, the New York Times reported, some patients who have miscarried have reported hurdles receiving standard surgical procedures or medication. A study undergoing peer review for the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, according to Mother Jones, detailed how, after Texas passed a law imposing civil penalties on doctors who perform abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, some hospitals changed their approach to treating patients with pregnancy complications, waiting for their condition to deteriorate before taking action.

Mr. Paxton professes to be pro-life. Yet he is saying that in cases where an emergency abortion is needed to save a woman’s life, the doctor does not have a duty to save the woman’s life. The courts should dismiss this harmful lawsuit.

GiftOutline Gift Article