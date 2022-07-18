The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion These conditions could end the war in Ukraine, but they won’t happen soon

By
Contributing columnist
July 18, 2022 at 3:19 p.m. EDT
A medic in the Ukrainian military treats a soldier on July 1 in Perelzne, a Ukrainian village west of the embattled city of Lysychansk. (Heidi Levine/The Washington Post)
When will the war in Ukraine end? How will the conflict shape the international order? When will peace return to Europe?

Observers have pondered these questions, but the honest answer is that no one really knows. The conflict is likely to continue for years; Ukraine will be devastated and Russia deeply weakened as a result. But wars end — and there is a clear set of conditions that might allow that to happen in the future.

The first is change in the Kremlin. This is President Vladimir Putin’s war. The decision to invade Ukraine was his and his alone. His vision — restoring a “Greater Russia” — has become an obsession born of personal resentments. He has relied on propaganda and intense repression to mobilize support for the invasion and minimize criticism among Russians, but from my conversations with Russians who recently left, there seems to be a distinct lack of enthusiasm among Russian elites. They certainly don’t want to lose the war at this point, but most of them say they would never have started it.

As the fighting continues, and territorial gains become harder to solidify, Putin might agree to a cease-fire or two, temporarily and strategically settling for less, but no one should be fooled. Putin’s tight grip on power means he will try to push the war to a conclusion he deems fitting for Russia’s grand ambitions.

But it’s possible Putin, 69, might not live long enough to see his vision fully realized. What comes after him is anyone’s guess. There is no clear possible successor with the kind of political power to drag on what has become a controversial and unpopular war in many circles. It’s also unlikely that a successor will share his obsession with Ukraine. The prospect of lasting peace will only emerge after Putin is gone.

But having Putin out of the picture will not be enough. The second and equally important condition is laying the groundwork for Ukraine’s stability and security. If Ukraine becomes a failed state, with no functioning economy and institutions and a bitterly fractured political scene, peace will be elusive.

If Ukraine descends into chaos, even a post-Putin Kremlin might be tempted to continue intervening, while the appetite of Europe and the United States for continued support might start to wane..

Supporting Ukraine militarily is critical today, but the willingness of the European Union to live up to its commitment to open the door for membership will be more important going forward. Admission to the E.U. is neither a cure-all nor an easy process, but it should be the lighthouse that guides Ukraine into becoming a stable and resilient country. It will take years, but the pace of the process will ultimately be decided by the ability of Ukrainians themselves to meet the challenge with the necessary reforms.

The country will also need large investments and support, but progress won’t be possible or enough without security. If NATO membership remains off the table, strong bilateral commitments to help Ukraine build up its defense efforts will be essential. Discussions on this should happen parallel to reconstruction efforts starting to emerge.

The conflict in Ukraine has been going on for nearly two decades, but it is now in an acute, dangerous and possible decisive kinetic phase. Europe and the world’s democracies need to start making the financial, economic and political commitments to guarantee that Ukraine will push away the Russian threat and emerge stronger and more prosperous than before.

