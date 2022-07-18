When will the war in Ukraine end? How will the conflict shape the international order? When will peace return to Europe?
The first is change in the Kremlin. This is President Vladimir Putin’s war. The decision to invade Ukraine was his and his alone. His vision — restoring a “Greater Russia” — has become an obsession born of personal resentments. He has relied on propaganda and intense repression to mobilize support for the invasion and minimize criticism among Russians, but from my conversations with Russians who recently left, there seems to be a distinct lack of enthusiasm among Russian elites. They certainly don’t want to lose the war at this point, but most of them say they would never have started it.
As the fighting continues, and territorial gains become harder to solidify, Putin might agree to a cease-fire or two, temporarily and strategically settling for less, but no one should be fooled. Putin’s tight grip on power means he will try to push the war to a conclusion he deems fitting for Russia’s grand ambitions.
But it’s possible Putin, 69, might not live long enough to see his vision fully realized. What comes after him is anyone’s guess. There is no clear possible successor with the kind of political power to drag on what has become a controversial and unpopular war in many circles. It’s also unlikely that a successor will share his obsession with Ukraine. The prospect of lasting peace will only emerge after Putin is gone.
But having Putin out of the picture will not be enough. The second and equally important condition is laying the groundwork for Ukraine’s stability and security. If Ukraine becomes a failed state, with no functioning economy and institutions and a bitterly fractured political scene, peace will be elusive.
If Ukraine descends into chaos, even a post-Putin Kremlin might be tempted to continue intervening, while the appetite of Europe and the United States for continued support might start to wane..
Supporting Ukraine militarily is critical today, but the willingness of the European Union to live up to its commitment to open the door for membership will be more important going forward. Admission to the E.U. is neither a cure-all nor an easy process, but it should be the lighthouse that guides Ukraine into becoming a stable and resilient country. It will take years, but the pace of the process will ultimately be decided by the ability of Ukrainians themselves to meet the challenge with the necessary reforms.
The country will also need large investments and support, but progress won’t be possible or enough without security. If NATO membership remains off the table, strong bilateral commitments to help Ukraine build up its defense efforts will be essential. Discussions on this should happen parallel to reconstruction efforts starting to emerge.
The conflict in Ukraine has been going on for nearly two decades, but it is now in an acute, dangerous and possible decisive kinetic phase. Europe and the world’s democracies need to start making the financial, economic and political commitments to guarantee that Ukraine will push away the Russian threat and emerge stronger and more prosperous than before.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the biggest shake-up in the Ukrainian government since the start of the war: The head of Ukraine’s security services, Ivan Bakanov, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova were suspended. Kyiv also said that hundreds of criminal investigations for suspected “treason and collaboration activities” were underway.
The fight: Russia’s recent operational pause, which analysts identified in recent weeks as an effort to regroup troops before doubling down on Ukraine’s south and east, appears to be ending. Russia appears set to resume ground offensives, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu telling troops on Saturday to intensify attacks “in all operational sectors” of Ukraine.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.