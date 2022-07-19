I fully support the search for an alternative, mainly because of Mr. Biden’s age and because a younger person with energy and fresh ideas will be good for the country. I completely disagree with Mr. Thiessen’s view that Biden “delivered” high inflation, high gas prices, a drop in real wages and a labor shortage. To blame the president for this is unfair, wrong and bad economics. The word “delivered” is ambiguous as to who is responsible for these issues that make life very hard for Americans. Yes, Mr. Biden might have been the “least-worst” Democratic choice the last time. So what? Did we wish to have four more years of President Donald Trump? I believe that, while diligently searching for a strong, young and widely acceptable candidate, the country should be grateful to Mr. Biden for deciding to give up four of his “older years” to serve and do his best for the country.