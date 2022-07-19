Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The media keep asking if President Biden plans to run for reelection in 2024. And Biden keeps responding that, yes, he intends to run for reelection in 2024, though he has yet to formally declare his candidacy. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight It’s appropriate for the president, who will be 81 years old at the time of the general election in 2024, to weigh the pros and cons of running again. But one factor that he shouldn’t consider is whether defeated former president Donald Trump will be his opponent.

Unfortunately, that seems to be the most important consideration in his decision. The Post reports, “Biden may seek reelection in any case, people in his inner circle say, but if Trump runs, Biden is far more likely to do so. And if Trump holds off, it will be far easier for other Democrats to approach Biden about letting someone else take on a younger Republican nominee.”

As a preliminary matter, predicating a reelection campaign on Trump’s decision-making is pure folly. Trump might delay endlessly. He might announce he’s running but eventually drop out. He might run and then be indicted. He might run and then lose the nomination. Waiting to consider the chances of a Trump nomination would effectively freeze out other potential Democratic candidates who would need to organize, raise money and campaign. That is untenable.

Biden is also misguided if he thinks only he could beat Trump. That almost certainly was the case in 2020. (Trump himself was so convinced that Biden was his most dangerous opponent that he attempted to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to manufacture dirt on Biden’s son.) Biden’s greatest service to his country was defeating Trump and reestablishing a normal presidency.

Now, however, more than 60 percent of Americans do not want Trump to run. The House Jan. 6 select committee has laid bare his despicable betrayal of American democracy and his dereliction of duty. Frankly, any minimally competent Democrat should be able to beat Trump if he or she focuses the election on one question: “Do we really want to relive the Trump years?”

Whenever a president runs for reelection, the race largely becomes a referendum on his first term. While Biden would certainly want to frame his reelection campaign as a choice between a decent, honorable president and an unfit, unhinged challenger who is a menace to America, the race would inevitably turn at least in part on Biden’s performance.

Biden’s actual performance (e.g., passing a bipartisan infrastructure package, rallying NATO against Russia, appointing an impressive and diverse group of federal court judges, pulling off a massive vaccination campaign, overseeing an economy that clawed back all the jobs lost in the pandemic) is arguably far better than his putrid poll numbers suggest. But the latter cannot be ignored when Biden is the one on the ballot (as opposed to Democrats in general in 2022, who seem to be decoupling from Biden’s unpopularity due to backlash to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision on abortion).

In other words, it is logical to conclude that if Trump does run, the better course for Democrats would be to nominate a new figure who can make the race all about preventing Trump’s return to power. A slew of capable governors (e.g., Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Jared Polis of Colorado, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois) and 2020 contenders (e.g., Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota) could fit the bill.

Now let’s discuss the elephant (or donkey?) in the room: Democrats’ anxiety that if Biden does not run against Trump, Vice President Harris would — and would lose to Trump. Such a concern is overblown and premature. There will be a primary if Biden decides not to run, not a coronation. Democratic candidates can make the case that they are more electable than Harris and provide the fresh start that the party is looking for. She will have to fight for the nomination.

If Harris succeeds, she will have proved her political mettle and improved organizational skill. If not (either because of her personal standing or because of the party’s desire to move beyond the Biden years), the party will have endured a vigorous primary (as it did in 1992, 2008 and 2020) and will be prepared to vanquish Trump.

No matter what, Biden shouldn’t be calculating the odds of Trump being the Republican opponent in 2024. Rather, he should probably assume Trump is running and then assess whether the country and the Democratic Party are best served by a 2024 that is a referendum largely on Biden or a broad-based defense against the return of a delusional authoritarian who cannot accept defeat.

