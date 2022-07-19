Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now that the “Waiting for Manchin” drama in the U.S. Senate has taken on a genuinely existential cast, Democrats who want to use the fleeting power they hold are left contemplating the only two items Sen. Joe Manchin III will accept. The West Virginia Democrat seems open only to extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, and a plan to limit the cost of prescription drugs.

The question amid this debacle is this: How can Democrats balance the major loss of letting go of their much broader agenda while simultaneously treating passage of those two health-care items as the major accomplishment they would actually constitute?

This pot got stirred in a big way on Tuesday, when Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) told reporters that Democrats should “take the win” on prescription drugs and ACA subsidies.

“If there are any breakthroughs in climate, we can add it,” Markey said. “But if not, we should move.”

Coming from Markey, the chief sponsor of the Green New Deal, that’s a big tell of where things are headed. And indeed, Politico reports that more and more Democrats appear inclined to accept the inevitable, after Manchin nixed a deal that would have reversed some GOP tax cuts to fund a series of major programs to reduce climate change.

The linchpin of what’s been left behind is the prescription drug plan. The proposal Democrats are working from would require Medicare to negotiate the prices of certain commonly used medications, which would inevitably reduce their cost, given that Medicare by far is the largest purchaser of drugs.

The plan would also cap out-of-pocket spending on medicine for seniors at $2,000 a year, and forbid drugmakers from raising the price of existing medication beyond the rate of inflation, addressing the price hikes that cause so much frustration and hardship.

The enormous savings from these reforms could then be used in part to fund an extension of enhanced subsidies for people who buy insurance on the ACA marketplaces, subsidies that were boosted as part of the 2021 covid-19 relief package and are slated to expire at the end of the year.

If those subsidies aren’t extended, as many as 3 million Americans will wind up uninsured because they will no longer be able to afford insurance, and another 10.4 million will see their premiums spike. So extending those subsidies could impact over 13 million Americans.

And the closer we get to November, the more urgent it is for Democrats to pass anything and everything they can. If Republicans take the House — as is likely — that will be the end of any significant legislation on anything more than keeping the government’s lights on, probably for years to come.

It’s still possible for Democrats to have another crack at climate legislation. They can attempt a second reconciliation bill once the new fiscal year starts this fall, and Manchin says he wants to see another inflation report before deciding whether to abandon climate and tax reform for good. But those prospects seem awfully far-fetched, so acting on health care may be all that’s left.

Yet the big complication is this. How can Democrats plausibly tell themselves — not to mention voters — that these two health policy advances add up to a major accomplishment, after spending literally over a year casting a much more ambitious package as essential to national survival, and as that got whittled down, screaming about it all the way?

What makes this messy is that getting those two health-care items passed would constitute a major accomplishment. Democrats have long campaigned on a promise to bring down prescription drug prices, casting the battle against Big Pharma as a monumentally important moral struggle.

“Democrats have been trying for years to give the government authority to negotiate drug prices, with intense opposition from Pharma,” Larry Levitt, the executive vice president for health policy at Kaiser Family Foundation, told us. “So getting that done is not a small deal.”

Or take ACA subsidies. Democrats spent a decade slowly, painstakingly winning the argument over the ACA. After suffering major political losses over its passage and early implementation problems, by the 2018 midterms Republicans were the ones on the defensive.

And when Democrats expanded ACA subsidies in 2021, it represented more progress toward the goal of universal health care. So getting this extended again preserves that achievement and will make it harder to reverse later.

“Lowering drug prices and enhancing the affordability of ACA coverage would be the biggest health reform steps since passage of Obamacare itself,” Levitt said.

So if the health-care provisions pass, Democrats must strike an odd balance: They’ll have to acknowledge that the failure to get a bigger bill with climate provisions and many other things was a major missed opportunity, even a catastrophic one. Yet they also should tell voters with justifiable pride that what did get done was a major, hard-won accomplishment.

Because both will be true.

