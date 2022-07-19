Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s one of the 21st century’s evergreen stories: Public confidence in the U.S. media has reached a new low! Such was the announcement from Gallup on Monday, as the company published results of a June poll on Americans’ views of institutions. A mere 11 percent of U.S. adults have either “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in TV news, Gallup found, with the share for newspapers slightly higher, at 16 percent. The Gallup confidence trend line reflects inexorable momentum toward zero:

Only Congress, at 7 percent, secured less confidence than TV news.

The polling indicates that the partisan gap spanning viewers’ confidence in TV news is closing: In 2020, 33 percent of Democrats had “a great deal/quite a lot” of confidence in TV news, compared to just 7 percent for Republicans (a 26-point gap); in 2021, it was 26 percent of Democrats and 6 percent of Republicans (a 20-point gap). This year, that gap closed to 12 points, suggesting that dim views of TV news are becoming an across-the-aisle phenomenon, something we can all agree on.

Because the polling doesn’t delve into the reasons behind these trends, the Erik Wemple Blog feels duty-bound to speculate. Here goes: The Gallup confidence numbers reflect, at least in part, the role of major TV news providers in discrediting their competitors. Turn on Fox News in the prime-time hours, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to hear the latest blasts against MSNBC and CNN. “Fake news CNN” is the term that host Sean Hannity frequently uses to introduce the network so despised by his mentee, Donald Trump. A staple of Fox News programming is a mash-up of voices from CNN, MSNBC and other networks — assembled and packaged for maximum sneering potential.

Most of the criticism is baseless tripe hatched to advance Trump or some other Fox News hobbyhorse, though there have been plenty of legitimate reasons to bash MSNBC and CNN over the years.

For their part, CNN and MSNBC do good work in attacking and debunking the lies, distortions and hatred on Fox News. There’s a lot to work with, from the segments that promoted the “big lie” after the 2020 presidential election — which triggered two ongoing lawsuits from two voting-technology companies that were attacked on Fox News without basis, they argue — to the credulous coverage of Trump to the racist rantings of host Tucker Carlson.

Just to be clear, we’re not alleging equivalence between CNN/MSNBC and Fox News. There is none. Yet the professionalization of the cable wars surely plays a role in the plummeting numbers that Gallup finds. Our line of analysis downplays the role of the legacy broadcast networks and other competitors such as PBS and C-SPAN, but let’s face it: Fox News, CNN and MSNBC play an outsize role in popular conceptions of what TV news has become.

So do these confidence numbers spell doom for the cable networks?

Nah. Pew Research Center tracks the size of the cable-news audience, and here’s a look at how it trended in the Trump years:

Daytime audiences followed a similar trajectory.

So while the cable-news audience increased from 2016 to 2020, according to Pew, confidence among American adults in TV news dropped, according to Gallup. Those two phenomena may appear incompatible, but think about it: Viewers of MSNBC/CNN may well have been tuning in to hear more reasons they should lose confidence in Fox News; and viewers of Fox News may well have been tuning into hear more reasons they should lose confidence in MSNBC/CNN.

Now there’s a sustainable business model.

