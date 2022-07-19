Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration is reportedly considering reducing tariffs on Chinese imports as a measure to fight inflation. Europe’s record-setting heat wave highlights how wrong such a step would be. Any rational climate change policy has to address Chinese greenhouse gas emissions. It’s true that the United States emits more greenhouse gases per capita than China does, but China is so large that it accounts for 31 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions. China and the rest of the developing world already emit over half of the annual global total of greenhouse gases, and their share is rising as they become wealthier.

Shifting manufacturing to China, as globalized free trade has encouraged, increases global emissions because plants in China use dirtier fuel sources than factories in the West use. Coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, provides 60 percent of Chinese total electricity generation, compared with less than 22 percent in the United States. Every washing machine or toy made in China rather than the United States aggravates the problem.

Locating manufacturing in China is also not in our strategic interests, as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen pointed out Tuesday. China’s theft of Western intellectual property is well-documented, and its tacit support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows it is not interested in playing a part in a stable, rules-based international order. Anything that reduces the offshoring of manufacturing and encourages what Yellen called “friend-shoring” — trading with like-minded countries — helps to strengthen Western democracies.

The current tariffs on Chinese imports fulfill both goals. The higher cost of importing Chinese goods helps convince manufacturers to shift production out of that country, with many choosing to bring that activity back home. That’s good for U.S. workers and national security.

Even shifting manufacturing to a nearby nation such as Mexico is good for both the climate and our security. Only 5 percent of Mexico’s electricity, for example, comes from coal, while more than 25 percent comes from solar, wind and nuclear energy. Every good made in Mexico is cleaner than one made in China, and the money U.S. consumers spend for them won’t go to support the economy of our main geopolitical rival.

Tariffs are also not a significant contributor to high inflation rates. President Donald Trump imposed the tariffs in multiple phases between 2018 and mid-2019. The effect on inflation was minimal at best, with the headline consumer price index remaining below 3 percent throughout this time. That makes sense given that food, energy and non-goods services comprise nearly 80 percent of the basket of things used to measure the inflation rate. Reducing tariffs on clothes imported from China will do nothing to reduce the double-digit inflation rate for food or the 60 percent hike in gas prices over the last year.

In fact, inflation for many of the goods imported from China has been notably lower than in many other sectors of the economy. Chinese imports comprise roughly 40 percent of the U.S. clothing market, for example, yet inflation for apparel was only 5.2 percent in the most recent report. Roughly 85 percent of all toys sold in the United States were made in China in 2018, yet toy prices have risen only 1.9 percent in the last year. Cutting tariffs on such goods won’t dent inflation, but it will hurt both our security and the planet.

Cutting tariffs will also increase the United States’ budget deficit. Annualized revenue from tariffs raised $104 billion in the first quarter of this year, almost triple the $38 billion rate from the third quarter of 2017 before Trump started to levy his tariffs. Any tariff reduction that would cut consumer prices would also significantly cut this revenue and widen the budget deficit. That would undermine Biden’s argument that the deficit has significantly fallen on his watch.

The facts are clear: Cutting tariffs on Chinese imports would be counterproductive for both climate and national security policy. President Biden should do the right thing and keep them in place.

