The July 14 editorial about offshore oil development, “Misplaced angst,” missed the boat on the climate crisis. The Biden administration’s proposal would continue business as usual on offshore oil leasing, scheduling as many as 11 new lease sales over half a decade, resulting in huge carbon emissions that no reputable scientist sees as consistent with addressing climate change.

The editorial incorrectly dismissed federal offshore drilling as merely “a fraction” of fossil fuel production, but 15 percent of total U.S. oil production is a substantial amount of oil and greenhouse gases, and the portion over which the government has the most responsibility and control.

The editorial’s idea that more offshore oil leasing could provide necessary oil in the short term while the nation transitions “urgently” away from fossil fuel is fantasy: It takes about a decade to move a new offshore oil lease, which would move the United States away from a clean-energy transition, not toward it. This long lead time means there’s no way that issuing new leases could have any near-term impact on oil supply or prices.

Change is hard. It always seems easier to make tough decisions to confront climate change later, rather than today. That’s a big part of the reason we’re in the climate mess we’re in. The United States needs real climate leadership, not business as usual on fossil fuel drilling.

Drew Caputo, San Francisco

The writer is vice president of litigation for Earthjustice.

