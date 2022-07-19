Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boxing great Muhammad Ali is believed to have said, “It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it’s the pebble in your shoe.” A bunch of other folks said a variation of this decades before him, but the meaning remains the same. When you’re trying to do monumental things, or even just something basic but absolutely necessary, that pebble can be a real pain.

Now, if you had on thicker socks, you could ignore the pebble. Heck, you might not even know it’s there. Which brings me to Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the pebble in President Biden’s shoe. And the midterms, that opportunity for Democrats to put on a pair of thick socks.

Once again, Manchin has driven Democrats mad by roadblocking a legislative avenue to the sweeping policy goals of the president of his own party. This time, Manchin objected to climate and tax provisions of what was being billed as “Build Back Manchin.” This $1 trillion economic package was a slimmed down version of the $2 trillion “Build Back Better” economic package that passed the House last November, and which Manchin killed in the Senate last December.

Each time, Manchin has cited rising inflation and concerns about deficits as his reasons for pumping the brakes on talks. Manchin insisted on a West Virginia radio show on Friday that the deal isn’t dead. He just wants to wait until the release of July’s inflation numbers next month. But Manchin asking Democrats to trust him — again — is peak pebble.

Adding to the annoyance is Manchin’s curious way of deflating Democratic dreams. He killed BBB while appearing on Fox News. For Democrats, that’s like talking smack about your BFF in the home of your archnemesis. And Manchin blew things up this time while Biden wasn’t even in the country. The president was in Saudi Arabia at what can only be described as a jamboree of tyrants.

Oh, and we can’t forget what Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) did when their Democratic colleagues pleaded with them earlier this year to change the Senate rules to allow voting rights legislation to pass with a simple-majority vote. They voted with all 50 Republicans against the rule change.

That’s what happens when your party’s Senate majority is merely numerical — one that requires 100 percent party loyalty and the tiebreaking vote of the vice president. In this setup, any Democratic senator can be that pesky pebble in the presidential shoe. Manchin is the one who seems to delight most in playing that role. This is why, in addition to holding the House majority, Democrats need a thick pair of socks, in the form of two more seats in the Senate.

Biden said as much during a meeting with governors on reproductive rights on earlier this month in the wake of the Supreme Court ending the constitutional right to an abortion. He needs a true Democratic Senate majority with the numbers to do away with the filibuster, which would make it possible to codify rights once guaranteed by Roe v. Wade. It might then be possible to safeguard voting rights, pass common-sense gun safety legislation or finally approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

West Virginia has about 1.8 million people, and the president lost the state by 38.9 percentage points. So I can understand Manchin going his own way. But Biden was elected by a record 81 million Americans to lead this nation. That one man in his own party is able to stand in the way of his ability to govern is as untenable as it is unacceptable. “Government by Manchin” must come to an end.

