Regarding the July 16 news article “House panel subpoenas Secret Service for missing texts”:
Intent is a secondary issue, however, because government policy requires that those messages should have been preserved.
“Electronic messages created or received in the course of agency business are Federal records,” according to National Archives Bulletin 2015-02. It stipulates that “agencies must capture and manage these records in compliance with Federal records management laws, regulations, and policies.”
Whether by accident or choice, it appears that the Secret Service has broken the law.
Steve Stone, Richmond