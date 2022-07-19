The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Secret Service texts should have been preserved

July 19, 2022 at 9:16 p.m. EDT
A member of the United States Secret Service looks out from the roof of White House on Sept. 11, 2019. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Regarding the July 16 news article “House panel subpoenas Secret Service for missing texts”:

There is much confusion about the loss of Secret Service text messages, particularly those from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021 — the days of the attempted coup.

The service maintains that there is nothing nefarious about this and that messages were simply lost as agents turned in old devices as part of a department upgrade. Others worry that pertinent information about events on those two days was deliberately destroyed.

Intent is a secondary issue, however, because government policy requires that those messages should have been preserved.

“Electronic messages created or received in the course of agency business are Federal records,” according to National Archives Bulletin 2015-02. It stipulates that “agencies must capture and manage these records in compliance with Federal records management laws, regulations, and policies.”

Whether by accident or choice, it appears that the Secret Service has broken the law.

Steve Stone, Richmond

