“Do you have grandchildren?” That was Mitt Romney’s opening question to me when I first interviewed him decades ago while he was still governor of Massachusetts. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Romney explained that when you become a grandfather your worldview changes. I wasn’t a grandfather then, but I am now — and Romney was right. When you are considering the future of the United States, or the West, your view of events shifts fundamentally when grandkids enter the picture. You think longer term. The politics and the personalities of the day are less important than ensuring the right choices are someday placed before those who might decide the important things.

Suddenly, the holdings of a Supreme Court that advance the ordered liberty of the Constitution matter much more than a particular spending bill. So do worries over the ambitions of the Chinese Communist Party for global hegemony or the unregulated growth of “surveillance capitalism.” The bigger the picture, the more certainty that the issue set will matter more to a grandparent than who is up or down in the political pecking order.

Still, it is startling to see most of American news media pay scant attention to the intraparty competition among Tory members of the British Parliament to become the successor to Boris Johnson as prime minister. No ally of the United States has been more critical to the battle with global terrorism than the British. Just as the election of Margaret Thatcher to the leadership of the Conservative Party in 1975 marked a sea change for the West, so could the Tories’ choice now of a new leader.

Thatcher teamed with Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush to bring about the end of the Soviet Union and the revitalization of faith in free markets and free peoples. Reviled by her country’s left, she earned her title of “the Iron Lady” by, among other memorable phrases, reportedly telling Bush in the immediate aftermath of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990: “Remember, George, this is no time to go wobbly.”

Johnson, who is stepping down after a series of poor judgments, has been a stalwart supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia, but he’s hardly a Thatcherite, and his party is more populist now that it was some 40 years ago. He got Brexit done and hurried Britain out of the European Union, and for that alone he will be a memorable figure in the country’s history.

But what my grandchildren need now is a West recommitted to freedom, personal and national. A “woke” future is as dreary as California’s dystopian landscape. A hesitant response to China won’t create the future they need. And strong leaders matter.

There are some indications in the early maneuvering among the 358 Conservative members of the 650-seat House of Commons that a sweeping, enormously significant choice is before those legislators. The four candidates who remain are all under 50, and none are White men of the standard-issue variety in the democracies of the West. While America continues to imagine men aged 75 or older as its future leaders, generational change has already occurred in Britain — and there is no going back. Indeed, the next prime minister could serve in the job as long as Thatcher did.

The two debates last Friday and Sunday allowed the Conservatives in Parliament to watch the would-be leaders talk to the public. These lawmakers will whittle down the list of candidates to two and then turn those finalists over to a vote among the roughly 200,000 official members of the Conservative Party, who will get to decide who their leader will be — and thus who becomes the next prime minister.

If you have grandkids, my bet is that you are likelier than young parents or single folks to be focused on a leadership change across the Atlantic. You will know that whoever leads Britain next could remain prime minister for a decade or more and either lead our friends to renewal or managed decline.

But the U.S. news media should be doing its best to alert Americans to the stakes, the personalities and the agenda ahead in Britain — because of what they portend not just for U.S. politics but for the world.

