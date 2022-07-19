As a Jewish organization that has engaged with an array of important Arab countries, we strongly commend the opening of Saudi airspace to flights originating from or destined for Israel. This positive step was enabled by bipartisan investment in building ties between Arabs and Israelis, and by American commitment to the fundamental needs of Middle Eastern allies.

Over the course of years and decades, Israel has proved its readiness and eagerness for peace with all its neighbors: from the 1978 Camp David Accords with Egypt to the 2020 Abraham Accords, initially with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Jordan and Morocco have critically established diplomatic relations with Israel, and we are hopeful that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia will follow. This will be in the interest of the two countries and of the entire Middle East.