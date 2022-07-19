The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Working to widen Middle East peace

July 19, 2022 at 9:14 p.m. EDT
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Jiddah Security and Development Summit in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16. (Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters)
Regarding the July 16 front-page article “Biden meets Saudi leader”:

As a Jewish organization that has engaged with an array of important Arab countries, we strongly commend the opening of Saudi airspace to flights originating from or destined for Israel. This positive step was enabled by bipartisan investment in building ties between Arabs and Israelis, and by American commitment to the fundamental needs of Middle Eastern allies.

Over the course of years and decades, Israel has proved its readiness and eagerness for peace with all its neighbors: from the 1978 Camp David Accords with Egypt to the 2020 Abraham Accords, initially with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Jordan and Morocco have critically established diplomatic relations with Israel, and we are hopeful that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia will follow. This will be in the interest of the two countries and of the entire Middle East.

Seth J. Riklin, Daniel S. Mariaschin and David J. Michaels, Washington

The writers are president, chief executive and director of U.N. and intercommunal affairs, respectively, for B’nai B’rith International.

