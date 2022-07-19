Regarding the July 16 front-page article “Biden meets Saudi leader”:
Over the course of years and decades, Israel has proved its readiness and eagerness for peace with all its neighbors: from the 1978 Camp David Accords with Egypt to the 2020 Abraham Accords, initially with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Jordan and Morocco have critically established diplomatic relations with Israel, and we are hopeful that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia will follow. This will be in the interest of the two countries and of the entire Middle East.
Seth J. Riklin, Daniel S. Mariaschin and David J. Michaels, Washington
The writers are president, chief executive and director of U.N. and intercommunal affairs, respectively, for B’nai B’rith International.