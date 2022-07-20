Washington Post contributing columnist Dr. Leana S. Wen will be online at 12 p.m. ET to answer reader questions on the latest BA.5 variant, summer travel, boosters, monkeypox and more. Submit your question or comment below.
Sign up for the Checkup With Dr. Wen newsletter | Guidance on navigating the pandemic and other public health challenges
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Alexandra Petri: Do you have any new thoughts on bananas?
- With Eugene Robinson: Are we the people the problem?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Will Dems get fed up with Biden?
- With Jennifer Rubin: Will voters ever hold Republicans accountable?
- With David Ignatius: Could a Marshall Plan for Ukraine pass?
- With Ruth Marcus, Henry Olsen, Eugene Robinson and Jennifer Rubin: What can we make of this Supreme Court term?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius (Every other Monday at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Fridays at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.